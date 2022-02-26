BNFF swimmers compete at state meet

The Beatrice Co-op swimming teams were in action Friday at the NSAA State Swimming Meet Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

The BNFF girls will have one relay team returning to the Devaney Center on Saturday after finishing high enough in their preliminary race on Friday to qualify for the consolation race.

The 200-freestyle relay team of Avery Baumann, Laci Havlat, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Katie Malina, finished with a time of 1:43.52, which about four seconds faster than their seed time and good enough for 14th place.

The top eight finishers in each preliminary race will swim in the championship race on Saturday while the next eight teams swim in a consolation race. The girls 200-freestlye relay team qualified for the consolation race.

The girls 200-medley relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Mikya Lierman and Laci Havlat, finished with a time 2:00.41, which was better than their seeding time. It was good enough for a 22nd place finish, which is short of qualifying for Saturday's consolation race.

The girls 400-freestyle relay team of Avery Baumann, Jaedyn Baxa, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman finished with a time of 3:52.12, which was more than four seconds faster than their seed time. The time was good enough for 17th place, which falls just shy of qualifying for Saturday's consolation race.

The BNFF girls had two swimmers competing in the 50-freestyle preliminaries. Mikya Lierman's time of 25.61 was an improvement on her seed time and good enough for 23rd. Avery Baumann's time of 26.63 was also better than her seed time and good enough for 25th. Both fall short of qualifying for Saturday's consolation race.

Baumann also swam in the 100-freestyle preliminary race and had a time of 55.31, which was better than her seed time. She finished 22nd in the prelims, which fell short of qualifying for Saturday.

The BNFF boys 200-medley relay team finished with a time of 1:47.92, ,which was just slightly higher than their seed time. The time was good enough for 21st, which falls short of qualifying for Saturday's races.

The boys 200-freestyle relay team of Isaiah Jacobsen, Kade Snyder, Reed Mueller and Ian Scheele finished with a time of 1:36.13, which beat their seed time of 1:36.71. That time was good enough for 23rd place, which was short of qualifying for Saturday's races.

The BNFF boys also had two swimmers qualify for state in individual events. Isaiah Jacobsen swam in the 100-freestyle and his preliminary time of 51.43 was just slightly higher than his seed time. It was good enough for 29th place individually, which was short of qualifying for Saturday's races.

Ian Scheele qualified in the 100-backstroke and finished with a preliminary time of 1:00.26, which was slightly higher than his seed time. It was good enough for 32nd, which fell short of qualifying for Saturday.

The BNFF swimming and diving teams consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

The consolation and championship races are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

