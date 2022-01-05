BNFF swimmers compete in double dual

The Beatrice Co-op Swimming and Diving teams returned to action after the holiday break to compete in a double dual against Omaha Brownell Talbot and Omaha Skutt.

The team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman.

The girls team swept their duals, beating Omaha Skutt 75-26 and beating Brownell Talbot 54-48. The boys team beat Brownell Talbot 46-45, but fell to Omaha Skutt 55-43.

"Today was our first competition since before the Christmas break," said BNFF Coach Dina Scheele. "We were excited to come away with the girls winning both of their competitions and the boys getting a win against Brownell Talbot. Skutt has a large strong men's team, so for our small team of nine boys to only lose by 12 points -- we consider that a win."

BNFF had a secondary state qualifying time from their 400-freestyle relay team, which consists of Mikya Lierman, Laci Havlat, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann.

First place finishes for BNFF include Mikya Lierman in the 50-freestyle, Josiah Miller in diving, Avery Baumann in the 100-freesytle, Isaiah Jacobsen in the 100-freestyle, Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke and the 200-freestyle relay team of Avery Baumann, Elise Van Cleave, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Mikya Lierman.

Second place finishes include Laci Havlat in the 200 and 500-freestyle, Ian Scheele in the 200-freestyle, Avery Baumann in the 200 IM, Ava Snyder in diving, Kade Snyder in the 500-freestyle, Jaedyn Baxa in the 100-backstroke and Jessica Craft in the 100-breaststroke.

Also finishing second was the girls 200-medley relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Jessica Craft and Laci Havlat; the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Laci Havlat, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann and the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Kade Snyder, Josiah Miller, Sean Carrera and Juan Sonenberg.

Personal best swims include Sean Carrera in the 100-freestyle; Luisa Marteddu in the 50-freestyle; Katie Malina in the 200 IM and 100-freestyle; Jalen Reiman in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle; Atlee Hansmeyer in the 100-freestyle; Kade Snyder in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle; Brooke Given in the 100-butterfly; Reed Muller in the 100-butterfly; Elise Van Cleave in the 100-breastsroke and the girls 400-freestyle relay team.

The BNFF team will face both teams again next week. They have a meet next week at Hastings, a triangular at South Sioux City, a diving meet at Ralston and ending the week at the Skutt Invite.

"This is the beginning of a very busy January," Scheele said. "We have lots of traveling ahead. We are hoping to keep everyone well and rested. Many of our swimmers and diviers have goals they have set for themselves this season that they are hoping to achieve in the next few weeks."

