BNFF swimmers compete in double dual

OMAHA -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team competing in a double dual against Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Omaha Skutt on Tuesday.

The BNFF girls won their dual over Omaha Skutt 122-49, but lost to Brownell Talbot 94-89. The BNFF boys lost to Brownell Talbot 70-47 and lost to Omaha Skutt 125-33.

It was the team's first competition since before the Christmas break. The team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

"Our swimmers and divers have been working hard over break," said head coach Dina Scheele. " It was a hard loss for our girls against Brownell, but it was close. We will compete against both these teams again next week. The goal is to come away with the win next week. They know they can do it."

The boys team is competing with just five swimmers this season.

"Our boys did very well," Scheele said. "They are all working hard and dropping times and making points for the team. It just the other teams are triple the size of our boys’ team."

First Place finishes for BNFF included Tabitha Crawford in the 500 Free; the Girls 200 Freestyle Relay of Mikya Lierman, Ava Snyder, Maddie Nielsen and Elise Van Cleave; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Backstroke and Reed Mueller.

Second Place Finishes were the Girls 200 Medley Relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Addi Baxa, Avery Baumann and Elise Van Cleave; Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Freestyle; Avery Baumann in the 50 Freesyle and 100 Butterfly; Ava Snyder in diving; Mikya Lierman in the 100 Freestyle; and the Girls 400 Freestyle relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Mikya Lierman, Tabitha Crawford and Avery Baumann.

BNFF had 20 personal best times achieved at this meet.

Personal bests include Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Freestyle; Brooke Given in the 200 Freestyle; Nash Baker in the 200 Freestyle; Sean Carrera in the 200 Freestyle; Maddie Nielsen 200 Individual Medley; Noah Jacobsen in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Freestyle; Ava Snyder in 50 Freestyle; Bethany Jurgena in the 50 Freestyle and Hailey Crouse in the 50 Freestyle.

Other personal bests include Isaac Barber in the 50 Freestyle; Callen Behrends in the 50 Freestyle; Avery Baumann in the 100 Butterfly, Elise Van Cleave in the 100 Butterfly, Reed Mueller in the 100 Butterfly; Hayliegh Shubert in 100 Freestyle; Addi Baxa in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Breastroke; Allison Ford in the 100 Freestyle and Isabelle Essink in the 100 Breastroke.

BNFF will be busy in the month of January. They compete in a triangular against Kearney and Scottsbluff on Friday. On Saturday, they compete in the Kearney Invite against eight schools.

Next week, they have a home dual against Hastings and will then end the week at the Skutt Invite.

"We have lots of competing ahead," Scheele said. "We are hoping to keep everyone well and rested."