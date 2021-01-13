BNFF swimmers host dual with Hastings

The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving team hosted a dual with Hastings Tuesday at the Beatrice YMCA.

The BNFF team consists of swimmers and divers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

The BNFF girls team won their dual against Hastings 106-69 while the boys team ended up in an 83-83 tie. Head Coach Marian Wallen said Hastings has a strong team and they were looking forward to the competition.

"We had been looking forward to having some strong competition to push some of our athletes," Wallen said. "We were very pleased to come away with a win for the girls and for the boys to have tied with Hastings. Our athletes have been working hard in practices and it is showing in their performances in the meets."

Hayden Stevens had a qualifying score for state diving and Callum Olmer improved his qualifying standards in diving. Mikwena Lierman improved her automatic state qualifying time in the 50-freestyle and improved her secondary sate qualifying time in the 100-butterfly.

The girls 400-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Laci Havlat, Josi Mans and Mikwena Lierman improved their secondary state qualifying time.