BNFF swimmers host dual with Hastings

The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving team hosted a dual with Hastings Tuesday at the Beatrice YMCA.
The BNFF team consists of swimmers and divers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.
The BNFF girls team won their dual against Hastings 106-69 while the boys team ended up in an 83-83 tie. Head Coach Marian Wallen said Hastings has a strong team and they were looking forward to the competition.
"We had been looking forward to having some strong competition to push some of our athletes," Wallen said. "We were very pleased to come away with a win for the girls and for the boys to have tied with Hastings. Our athletes have been working hard in practices and it is showing in their performances in the meets."
Hayden Stevens had a qualifying score for state diving and Callum Olmer improved his qualifying standards in diving. Mikwena Lierman improved her automatic state qualifying time in the 50-freestyle and improved her secondary sate qualifying time in the 100-butterfly.
The girls 400-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Laci Havlat, Josi Mans and Mikwena Lierman improved their secondary state qualifying time.
First place finishes for BNFF on Tuesday included Mikwena Lierman in the 50-freestyle and 100 butterfly; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50-freestyle; Camryn Wisnieski in diving; Callum Olmer in diving; Cole Rogge in the 100-butterfly; Laci Havlat in the 100-freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 500-freestyle; Kolton Kirchof in the 500-freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 500-freestyle; Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke and Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100-breaststroke.
Winning relay teams included the 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Crystal Craft, Laci Havlat and Mikwena Lierman; the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Reed Mueller, Kolton Kirchoff, Levi Puchalla and Noah Pomajzl; and the girls 400-freestyle relay team.
Second place finishes for BNFF includes Mikya Lierman in the 100-freestyle; Hayden Stevens in diving and Ericka Kroeker in the 500-freestyle.
Second place relay teams include the girls 200-medley relay team of Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Crystal Craft, Linnea Edeal and Josi Mans; the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Cole Rogge, Isaiah Jacobsen and Ian Scheele and the boys medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen.
Personal best performances on Tuesday included: Laci Havlat in the 200 Individual Medley; Noah Bratt in the 200 Individual Medley; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 50 Freestyle; Aly Kuzelka in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke; Mackenzie Riesen in the 50 Freestyle; Noah Pomajzl in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke; Kolton Kirchhof in the 50 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle; Lily Davis in diving; Callum Olmer in diving; Hayden Stevens in diving and Xander Nelsen in diving.
Other personal best performances included Cole Rogge in the 100 Butterfly; Jessica Craft in the 100 Butterfly; Maddie Nielsen in the 500 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke; Erika Kroeker in the 500 Freestyle; Katie Malina in the 500 Freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 500 Freestyle; Ava Bolli in the 100 Backstroke and Alayna Elwood in the 100 Breaststroke