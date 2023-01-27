BNFF swimmers host final home meet

The Beatrice co-op swimming and diving team hosted a double dual with Lincoln Northwest and Lincoln North Star Thursday night at the Beatrice YMCA.

It was the last home event of the year for the team, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools.

The BNFF girls beat North Star 196-79 and beat Northwest 215-43. The BNFF boys defeated Northwest 111-15, but narrowly lost to North Star 103-102.

"It had been almost two weeks since our last swim competition, so the swimmers were ready to compete," said head coach Dina Scheele.

Freshman Tabitha Crawford received a new secondary state qualifying time in the 100-freestyle. Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa bettered here secondary state time in the 100-freestyle.

The girls 200-medley relay team of Jaedyn Baxa, Addi Baxa, Avery Baumann and Mikya Lierman bettered their secondary state qualifying time as well.

BNFF had 26 personal best times on the night, including Brooke Given in the 200 Free and 100 Butterfly; Hayleigh Shubert in the 200 and 500 Freestyle; Sean Carrera in the 200 freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 200 Individual Medley; Tabitha Crawford in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Freestyle; Addi Baxa in the 50 Freestyle and Gracee Essink in the 50 freestyle.

Other personal bests include Bethany Jurgena in the 50 Freestyle and diving; Jalen Reiman in 50 and 100 Freestyle; Noah Jacobsen in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly; Callen Behrends in the 50 Freestyle; Lily Davis in diving; Paikea in diving; Jaedyn Baxa in 100 Freestyle; Delaney Biesecker in 100 Freestyle; Hailey Crouse in the 100 Breaststroke and Jarett Guenther in 100 Breaststroke.

First place finishes include the girls 200 Medley A relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Addi Baxa, Avery Baumann and Mikya Lierman; The boys 200 Medley A Relay of Sean Carrera, Reed Mueller, Noah Jacobsen and Isaac Barber; Avery Baumann in the 200 Freestyle; Sean Carrera in the 200 Freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 200 IM; Reed Mueller in the 200 IM and 500 Freestyle and Mikya Lierman in the 50 Freestyle.

Other first place finishes include Lily Davis in Diving; Jaedyn Baxa in 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke; the Girls 200 Freestyle Relay of Delaney Biesecker, Addi Baxa, Tabitha Crawford, and Elise Van Cleave; the Boys 200 Free relay of Isaac Barber; Jarett Guenther, Callen Behrends, and Sean Carrera and the Girls 400 Free relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Tabitha Crawford, Mikya Lierman and Avery Baumann.

Second place finsihes include Delaney Biesecker in the 200 Freestyle; Tabitha Crawford in the 200 IM and 100 Freestyle; Isaac Barber in 200 IM; Noah Jacobsen in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly; Avery Baumann in the 100 Butterfly; Jarett Guenther in the 100 Freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 500 Freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 Backstroke; Sean Carrera in the 100 Backstroke; Addi Baxa in the 100 Breastroke; and the Boys 400 Free Relay of Reed Mueller, Callen Bahrends; Jarett Guenther, and Noah Jacobsen.

The BNFF teams will be in action again on Feb. 3 and 4 at the Elkhorn Invitational.

"Our swimmers and divers are realizing our season is coming to the end very quickly," Scheele said. "We only have one more meet and then it is conference and state. Many of the swimmers have been working very hard to achieve their own goals and they hope to do just that at our next meet. We are looking forward to the good competition."