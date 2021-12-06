BNFF swimmers host invite at Ralston

RALSTON -- The Beatrice co-op swimming and diving team hosted their invitational on Saturday, but not at their usual venue.

Due to the construction and remodel at the Beatrice YMCA, Beatrice hosted their invite at Ralston High School.

"Ralston was gracefully welcoming and accommodating for us to host at their pool," said Beatrice Coach Dina Scheele. "Ralston's pool has always been a pool our swimmers enjoy swimming at. We always see fast times come out of that pool and the swimmers have fun. This meet was no different."

Both Beatrice teams finished runner-up in the team standings behind Lincoln Pius X. The girls only finished seven points behind Pius. The meet was close throughout with Beatrice leading at the half way point and then again with only three events left. Pius was only one point ahead going in to the final race but they were able to hold on for the win.

The boys also finished runner-up to Pius, but the point differential wasn't as close. Pius finished with 375 points while Beatrice finished with 221. The other two teams competing were Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli and Ralston/Gross.

Beatrice had one automatic state qualifier in senior diver Callum Olmer. They also got several secondary state qualifying times. Freshman Avery Baumann had a secondary state qualifying time in the 50-freestyle.

The girls 200-medley relay team had a secondary state qualifying time. That team includes Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Mikya Lierman and Avery Baumann.

The boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen had a secondary state qualifying time as did the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Laci Havlat and Avery Baumann.

First place finishes on Saturday included Mikya Lierman in the 50-freestyle as well as the girls 200-freestyle relay team. The boys freestyle relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen also finished first.

Second place finishes include both the boys and girls 200-medley relay teams as well as Laci Havlat in the 200-freestyle, Callum Olmer in diving, Jaedyn Baxa in the 100-backstroke and Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke.

Personal best performances include Delaney Biesecker in the 200-freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 200 IM and 100-freestyle; Noah Jacobsen in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle; Avery Baumann in the 50-freestyle; Addi Baxa in the 50-freestyle; Gracee Essink in the 50-freestyle; Bella Bentley in the 50-freestyle; Atlee Hanseyer in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 50-freestyle and 100-butterfly; Brooke Given in the 50-freestyle and 100-butterfly; Jordan Miller in the 50-freestyle and Jaedyn Baxa in the 100-backstroke.

The Beatrice co-op swimming and diving team, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman, will be in action again on Thursday when they travel back to Ralston for a dual.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.