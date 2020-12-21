BNFF swimmers take on Northeast

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team participated in a dual with Lincoln Northeast on Friday.
The girls team came away with a 108-72 win in the dual while the boys team narrowly fell 84-76.
The dual with Lincoln Northeast usually serves as the first meet of the year for BNFF, but COVID-19 caused several schedule changes.
"We had many swimmers drop time and swim personal bests," said BNFF Coach Marian Wallen. "Everyone has been working hard at our practices making sure they are prepared for each meet. We have been pleased with some of our new swimmers to the team, stepping in and competing in events they may not have competed before. It's always fun to see someone swim a new event thinking they will not do well and come away seeing their accomplishment."
Secondary state qualifying times include Mikwena Lierman in the 100-butterfly and the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Mikwena Lierman, Laci Havlat, Josi Mans and Mikya Lierman.
The girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikwena Lierman, Crystal Craft, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman also had a secondary state qualifying time.
First place finishes include Camryn Wisnieski in diving, Laci Havlat in the 200-freestyle, Mikwena Lierman in the 50-free and 100-butterfly, Callum Olmer in diving and the 100-freestyle, Laci Havlat in the 100-freestyle, Josi Mans in the 100-backstroke and Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke.
Also finishing first was the girls 200 and 400-freestyle relay teams as well as the boys 200 and 400-freestyle relay team. The boys 200 freestyle team consists of Noah Pomajzl, Reed Mueller, Ian Scheele and Isaiah Jacobsen. The boys 400-freestyle team consists of Levi Puchalla, Kolton Kirchoff, Noah Pomajzl and Cole Rogge.
Second place finishes include Ian Scheele in the 200-freestyle, Crystal Craft in the 200-IM, Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50-freestyle, Mikya Lierman in the 100-freestyle, Ericka Kroeker in the 500-freestyle, Crystal Craft in the 100-breaststroke and Reed Mueller in the 100-breaststroke.
Also finishing second was the girls 200-medley relay team of Averi Kolb, Maddie Nielsen, Ericka Kroeker and Camryn Wisnieski.
Personal best finishes include Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200 Individual Medley; Jessica Craft in the 50 Freestyle; Delaney Biesecker in the 50 Freestyle and 100 backstroke; Ava Bolli in the 50 Freestyle; Lily Davis in the 50 Freestyle; Mackenzie Riesen in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle; Kolton Kirchhoff in the 50 freestyle; Ben Maendele in the 50 Freestyle; Tagg DeBoer in the 50 Freestyle; Callum Olmer in the 100 Freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 100 Breaststroke and Caleb Oltman in the 100 Breaststroke
The next meet for the BNFF swimming and diving team will be on Jan. 5 at Brownell Talbot. It will be a triangular meet against Brownell and Omaha Skutt. Due to Covid restrictions, there are no spectators allowed at the meet.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!