BNFF swimmers take on Northeast

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team participated in a dual with Lincoln Northeast on Friday.

The girls team came away with a 108-72 win in the dual while the boys team narrowly fell 84-76.

The dual with Lincoln Northeast usually serves as the first meet of the year for BNFF, but COVID-19 caused several schedule changes.

"We had many swimmers drop time and swim personal bests," said BNFF Coach Marian Wallen. "Everyone has been working hard at our practices making sure they are prepared for each meet. We have been pleased with some of our new swimmers to the team, stepping in and competing in events they may not have competed before. It's always fun to see someone swim a new event thinking they will not do well and come away seeing their accomplishment."

Secondary state qualifying times include Mikwena Lierman in the 100-butterfly and the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Mikwena Lierman, Laci Havlat, Josi Mans and Mikya Lierman.

The girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikwena Lierman, Crystal Craft, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman also had a secondary state qualifying time.