BNFF swimmers travel to Brownell-Talbot

OMAHA -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team traveled to Omaha on Tuesday for a triangular with Brownell-Talbot and Omaha Skutt.

The BNFF team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman.

The girls team defeated Omaha Skutt 127-52 and defeated Brownell-Talbot 107-76. The BNFF boys team beat Brownell-Talbot 97-74, but lost to Omaha Skutt 96-80.

It was the first competition for the team since prior to the Christmas break and head coach Marian Wallen said it was good to be back.

"Bot Skutt ad Brownell have some strong swimmers and divers that were able to push our athletes," Wallen said. "At this meet, we had many swimmers compete in events they were not used to swimming. We always want to see if there is an event they may be very good at but they have not tried before. Many of our swimmers art still trying to achieve state qualifying standards and we have a few more opportunities to do that this season."

Those achieving state qualifying times include the girls 200-medley relay team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Mikwena Lierman and Mikya Lierman and the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Crystal Craft, Laci Havlat and Mikwena Lierman. Mikwena Lierman also qualified in the 100-butterfly and the 200 IM.