BNFF swimmers travel to Brownell-Talbot

OMAHA -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team traveled to Omaha on Tuesday for a triangular with Brownell-Talbot and Omaha Skutt.
The BNFF team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman.
The girls team defeated Omaha Skutt 127-52 and defeated Brownell-Talbot 107-76. The BNFF boys team beat Brownell-Talbot 97-74, but lost to Omaha Skutt 96-80.
It was the first competition for the team since prior to the Christmas break and head coach Marian Wallen said it was good to be back.
"Bot Skutt ad Brownell have some strong swimmers and divers that were able to push our athletes," Wallen said. "At this meet, we had many swimmers compete in events they were not used to swimming. We always want to see if there is an event they may be very good at but they have not tried before. Many of our swimmers art still trying to achieve state qualifying standards and we have a few more opportunities to do that this season."
Those achieving state qualifying times include the girls 200-medley relay team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Mikwena Lierman and Mikya Lierman and the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Crystal Craft, Laci Havlat and Mikwena Lierman. Mikwena Lierman also qualified in the 100-butterfly and the 200 IM.
First place finishes on Tuesday included the girls 200-medley relay team; the girls 200-freestlye relay team; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 200-freestyle and the 100-backstroke; Mikwena Lierman in the 200 IM; Mikya Lierman in the 50-freestyle; Callum Olmer in diving; Mikwena Lierman in the 100-butterfly; Mikya Lierman in the 100-freestyle and Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke.
Second place finishes include Camryn Wisneiski in diving; Noah Pomajzl in the 200-freestyle; Crystal Craft in the 200-freestyle; Laci Havlat in the 100-freestyle; Noah Pomajzl in the 100-freestyle; Josi Mans in the 500-freestyle.
Also finishing second was the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Ian Scheele; the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Josi Mans, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Avery Kolb and Laci Havlat; and the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Cole Rogge, Kolton Kirchoff, Levi Puchalla and Noah Pomajzl.
Personal best performances include: Mikwena Lierman in the 200 individual medley; Laci Havlat in the 200 individual medley; Kati Malina in the 200 individual medley; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly; Tagg DeBoer in diving; Lily Davis in diving; Xander Nelson in diving; Avery Kolb in the 100 butterfly; Camryn Wisneiski in the 100 freestyle; Noah Pomajzl in the 100 freestyle; Jessica Craft in the 500 freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 500 freestyle and Caleb Oltman in the 100 freestyle.
Next action for the BNFF team will be Tuesday, Jan. 12 with a dual against Hastings and Thursday Jan. 14 with a dual against South Sioux City. Dviing begings at 4 p.m. with swimming to follow.