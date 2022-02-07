BNFF swimmers travel to Elkhorn Invite

ELKHORN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving teams traveled to the Elkhorn Invite over the weekend.

The girls team finished with 190.5 points, which was good for fifth place out of 11 teams. The boys team finished with 68 points, which was good for eighth place.

The girls team came out with 21 personal best times and the boys team had seven personal best times.

"It is great to see our girls placing within the top half," said head coach Dina Scheele. "And our boys team, with only eight athletes tying with Gretna for eighth place out of 11 teams, that is an accomplishment. We always know each of them will be pushed to perform their best against some of the best swimmers in the state at this meet."

Finishing in the top eight at the meet were Ava Snyder fourth in diving; Lily Davis sixth in diving; Josiah Miller fifth in Diving; Avery Baumann fifth in 50 freestyle; Mikya Lierman seventh in 50 Freestyle; Avery Baumann fifth in 100 Freestyle and Ian Scheele sixth in 100 Backstroke.

Relays placing in the top eight were the Girls 200 Medley Relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Mikya Lierman, and Laci Havlat placing eighth; the Girls 200 Freestyle Relay of Avery Baumann, Elise Van Cleave; Katie Malina and Jaidyn Vanschoiack placing eighth; the Boys 200 Freestyle Relay of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Kade Snyder and Isaiah Jacobsen also placing eighth; and the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay of Avery Baumann, Jaedyn Baxa, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman placing seventh.

Girls personal best times were: Ava Snyder in diving; Katie Malina in 200 freestyle, 100 Breaststroke and 100 Freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in 100 Backstroke; Jaidyn Vanschoiack in 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke; Ericka Kroeker in 200 Individual Medley; Mackenzie Riesen in the 50 and 100 Freestyles; Hayleigh Shuburt in 50 Freestyle and Brooke Given in 50 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly.

Other girls personal best times include Avery Baumann in 50 and 100 Freestyles; Delaney Biesecker in 100 Butterfly; Gracee Essink in 100 Freestyle; Mikya Lierman in 100 Freestyle; Laci Havlat in 500 Freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in 100 Breaststroke; and Elise Van Cleave in 100 backstroke.

Boys personal best times received were Noah Jacobsen in 200 Freestyle; Kade Snyder in 200 and 100 Freestyles; Isaiah Jacobsen in 50 and 100 Freestyles; Juan Sonenberg in 100 breaststroke; and Caleb Oltman in 100 breaststroke.

Ava Snyder qualified for the State Diving meet. And Jaidyn Vanschoiack received a new secondary state qualifying time in the 100 Backstroke.

Improving on their secondary state qualifying times were Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50 and 100 freestyles; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 backstroke; Avery Baumann in the 50 and 100 freestyles; Mikya Lierman in the 50 and 100 freestyles; and the Girls 400 Freestyle relay of Avery Baumann, Jaedyn Baxa, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman.

The next meet for BNFF and final meet for many of our swimmers will be at our new conference meet with GNAC hosted at Hastings YMCA. Diving will take place on Friday and with swimming taking place on Saturday.

"Our Conference meet is this weekend, so this meet always helps us prepare for that," Scheele said. "This team has worked hard and should do well at the conference. We just hope everyone can stay healthy."

