HASTINGS -- The Beatrice co-op swimming and diving team wrapped up their regular season competing in the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Meet on Saturday.

It's the second year BNFF has competed in the GNAC. The girls team finished as conference champions while the boys finished in fifth place.

The girls finished with 321 points, which beat runner-up Hastings' 291 and third place North Platte's 206. Scottbluff/Gering and Lincoln Northwest rounded out the standings.

The BNFF boys team finished with 125 points, which put them behind Hastings (298), North Platte (270), Scottsbluff/Gering (182) and McCook (175).

"Our swimmers and divers came to compete, make some points for the team and achieve their goals of personal best times and new state cuts," said head coach Dina Scheele. "We are always telling our team that every swim and finish contributes to our point total, even if you don’t finish in the top six."

Scheele said with four different schools competing for BNFF, cohesiveness within the team is always a concern, but has not been a concern with this team.

"At the end of the lanes, you will always see someone cheering a team member on who is swimming," Scheele said. "Anyone who would try to determine who was from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury or Freeman would not be able to do so by the way each and every swimmer supports everyone. This group has fun with each other."

Scheele said with this being the last meet with the whole team, she told them to just go swim your hardest, but mostly to have fun.

"Fun is what they had, with lots of laugh, smiles and dancing on deck," Scheele said. "That is the way to be as a team."

It was the last regular high school meet for seniors Allison Ford and Hayleigh Schubert, both from Freeman.

"These two will be greatly missed for their sportsmanship and team support," Scheele said. "Three seniors and eight underclassmen will continue practicing for the state swimming and diving meet that is held the end of this month."

The girls 400 Freestyle Relay team bettered their State Secondary Qualifying Time. Members of that relay was Sophomore Avery Baumann, Junior Elise Van Cleave, Freshman Tabitha Crawford and Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa.

First place finishes include Ava Snyder in diving; Jaedyn Baxa in 100 Backstroke and Reed Mueller 100 breastroke.

Second Place finishes include Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Individual Medley; Lily Davis in Diving; Reed Mueller in the 100 Freestyle; Tabitha Crawford in the 500 Freestyle and the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay of Avery Baumann, Elise Van Cleave, Tabitha Crawford and Jaedyn Baxa.

Third Place Finishes include the Boys 200 medley Relay of Sean Carrera, Reed Mueller, Noah Jacobsen, and Isaac Barber; Avery Baumann in the 200 Freestyle; the Girls 200 Freestyle relay of Avery Baumann, Delaney Biesecker, Elise Van Cleave and Mikya Lierman and Elise Van Cleave in 100 Backstroke.

Fourth Place Finishes include the Girls 200 Medley Relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Addi Baxa, Mikya Lierman and Delaney Biesecker; Tabitha Crawford in the 200 Freestyle, Noah Jacobsen in the 200 Individual Medley, Mikya Lierman in the 50 Freestyle; Paikea Olmer in Diving; Avery Baumann in the 100 freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 500 Freestyle; the Boys 200 Freestyle Relay of Noah Jacobsen, Sean Carrera, Isaac Barber and Reed Mueller and Addi Baxa in 100 Breastroke.

Fifth Place finishes include Delaney Biesecker in the 200 Individual Medley.

Sixth Place finishes include Elise Van Cleave in 50 Freestyle; Brooke Given in the 100 Butterfly; Nash Baker in the 100 Backstroke; Sean Carrera in the 100 backstroke and Isaac Barber in the 100 Breaststroke.

BNFF had 20 personal best times, including Maddie Nielsen in the 200 freestyle; Brooke Given in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Sean Carrera in the 200 Freestyle and 100 backstroke; Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 Individual Medley; Delaney Biesecker in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Freestyle; Nash Baker in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke; Noah Jacobsen in the 200 Individual Medley and Emily Oncken in the 100 Butterfly.

Other personal best times include Hayleigh Schubert in the 500 Freestyle; Addi Baxa in the 100 Breastroke; Mikya Lierman in the 100 Breastroke; Ava Bolli in the 100 Breastroke; Hailey Crouse in the 100 Breastroke; Isaac Barber in the 100 Breastroke; the girls 400 freestyle relay of Avery Baumann, Elise Van Cleave, Tabitha Crawford and Jaedyn Baxa; the Boys 200 Medley Relay and the Boys 200 Free Relay of Noah Jacobsen, Sean Carrera, Isaac Barber and Reed Mueller.

In diving, Ava Snyder received a first place medal.

"Ava did an excellent job executing her dives at this meet," Scheele said. "She has some high degree of difficulty dives on her list and has been working hard all season to improve each one. She has achieved many of her goals during the regular season and will now concentrate on diving at state."

Lily Davis finished second at the meet in diving.

"Lily has also has been adding higher degree of difficulty dives to her list," Scheele said. "She has gained a tremendous amount of confidence this season and it has shown in her execution of her dives at meets. Lily will also compete at the state meet in a few weeks."

Freshman Paekia Olmer finished fourth.

"Paekia has been improving all season, Scheele said. "She came a little short of qualifying for state this year, but she will continue to work and improve her dives for next season."

The NSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet is schedule for Feb. 23-25 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.