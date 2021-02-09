BNFF swims teams beat South Sioux City

The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving teams wrapped up their home season with a sweep of South Sioux City.
The BNFF girls team won their dual 128-30 to finish the dual season undefeated. The boys team won 105-47 and finished with a 4-2-1 record in duals.
The BNFF team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools. Head coach Marian Wallen said the meet against South Sioux, they put swimmers into events they're not as familiar with.
"We had 23 people swim events they have never done before," Wallen said. "Many of them realized they are much more capable then they had realized. We also had 30 person best performances and 22 first place finishes."
Wallen said with everything happening this year, they felt fortunate to complete the regular season with just one meet being cancelled.
""These groups of athletes this year have been resilient and determined to win," Wallen said. "They encourage and push one another to do their very best."
First place finishes include the girls 200-medley relay team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Linnea Edeal and Laci Havlat and the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Noah Pomajzl.
The girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Crystal Craft and Mikwena Lierman finished first as did the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Reed Mueller, Noah Bratt, Kolton Kirchoff and Cole Rogge.
Also finishing first was the girls 400-freestyle relay team of Mikwena Lierman, Laci Havlat, Josi Mans and Mikya Lierman and the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Cole Rogge, Ian Scheele and Isaiah Jacobsen.
Individual first place finishes include Mikwena Lierman in the 200-freestyle and 100-backstroke; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 200-freestyle and 500-freestyle; Jessica Craft in the 200 IM; Mikya Lierman in the 50-freestyle and 100-breastsroke and Kolton Kirchoff in the 200 IM
Other individual first place finishes include Noah Pomajzl in the 50-freestyle; Laci Havlat in the 100-butterfly; Ian Scheele in the 100-butterfly and 100-breaststroke; Josi Mans in the 100-freestyle, Cole Rogge in the 100-freestyle; Crystal Craft in the 500-freestyle and Reed Mueller in the 100-backstroke.
The BNFF teams have one meet before State, which is the River Cities Conference Meet at Ralston this weekend. Diving is at 2:10 p.m. on Friday with swimming starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
"We are very excited about the conference meet this weekend," Wallen said. "They each have their individual goals to achieve and our team also hopes to bring home a conference win."