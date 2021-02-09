BNFF swims teams beat South Sioux City

The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving teams wrapped up their home season with a sweep of South Sioux City.

The BNFF girls team won their dual 128-30 to finish the dual season undefeated. The boys team won 105-47 and finished with a 4-2-1 record in duals.

The BNFF team consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools. Head coach Marian Wallen said the meet against South Sioux, they put swimmers into events they're not as familiar with.

"We had 23 people swim events they have never done before," Wallen said. "Many of them realized they are much more capable then they had realized. We also had 30 person best performances and 22 first place finishes."

Wallen said with everything happening this year, they felt fortunate to complete the regular season with just one meet being cancelled.

""These groups of athletes this year have been resilient and determined to win," Wallen said. "They encourage and push one another to do their very best."

First place finishes include the girls 200-medley relay team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Linnea Edeal and Laci Havlat and the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Noah Pomajzl.