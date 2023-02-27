LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team wrapped up their season at the NSAA State Meet on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

BNFF had one individual and one relay team reach Saturday's races.

Avery Baumann competed in the consolation final of the 50-freestyle. Her time of 25.18 was good enough for sixth in the race and 14th overall, which was a jump from her 25th best seed time.

Baumann also competed in the consolation final of the 100-freestyle. Her time of 55.47 was and all-time best time for her and good enough for 16th overall. The overall finish was also a jump from her 22nd seed time.

The girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Elise Van Cleave, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann competed in the consolation final race. Their time of 1:43.48 was good enough for fourth in the race and 12th overall.

"The goal for this relay was not only to drop time, but to try to break the school record time of 1:42.84," said BNFF head coach Dina Scheele. "They came within .33 seconds of breaking the school record which was a goal the girls had hoped to achieve."

BNFF had hoped their 400-freestyle relay team would qualify for Saturday's races, but a false start in the preliminaries disqualified them.

"Even though it was disappointment, this happen at state," Scheele said. "I want the girls know how proud I am on how they swam. Mistakes happen and we take it and learn from it. All four swimmers swam a personal best times. All four of these girls are underclassman. They know what they can do and will be coming back next year even stronger."

The BNFF team finished 19th place out of 33 total teams all over Nebraska.

The girls team finished with a 7-3 record in dual competition while the boys, who had just six total swimmers, finished 2-8.

The girls came home with two first place invitational championships.

"This team is a young team," Scheele said. "These underclassmen have been working hard and will continue through the off season. We will be graduating only five seniors and those five have been good supporters to their underclass mates."

Out of the 31 athletes on the team, 11 were part of the state team, including seniors Reed Mueller, Mikya Lierman and Delaney Biesecker; juniors Ava Snyder, Lily Davis, Maddie Nielsen and Elise Van Cleave; sophomores Avery Baumann, Jaedyn Baxa and Addisyn Baxa and freshman Tabitha Crawford.

"We are very proud of how the swimmers swam at state," Scheele said. "We saw many personal best times and it was a great way to end the season. All the hard work through the season had paid off. We told them to come ready to do your best, but most of all enjoy the moment. This state team had a lot of fun together. That is what it is all about."

Scheele said it was a solid season overall, saying the coaching staff is proud of how the team competed all season.

"Swimming and diving season best in several individual events is the perfect way to cap a great season and stellar careers for our seniors," Scheele said. "Many of this year’s swimmers and divers have not just become good teammates, but have grown very close friendships. The seniors will be missed. We know they will do great things in their next stage of life."

Despite losing some solid seniors, Scheele feels the future for BNFF swimming is bright.

"With such a young team we know the future looks good with the underclassman returning next season," Scheele said. "We will have a lot of talent and strength on the team. November will be here before we know it."