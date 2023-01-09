BNFF teams compete at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY -- The Beatrice co-op swimming and diving teams traveled to the Kearney Invite on Saturday.

The BNFF girls finished fourth behind Grand Island, Lincoln Pius X and Kearney. The boys finished ninth.

"We are very proud of how well our swimmers did at this meet," said head coach Dina Scheele. "This is the first time that we have competed at this invite. Many of the other teams are new competition for us. It is fun seeing were we sit with these teams."

Of the 20 girls and six boys competing for BNFF, 23 swimmers finished with personal all-time best times and 29 season best times.

"It is great to see so many time drops," Scheele. "It shows how hard this team has been working."

The girls 200-Freestyle Relay received an automatic state qualifying time. Swimming in this relay was Senior Mikya Lierman, Junior Elise Van Cleave, Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa and Sophomore Avery Baumann.

Senior Reed Mueller received a new secondary state qualifying time in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Sophomore Avery Baumann bettered her secondary state qualifying time in the 50 freestyle. And Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa bettered her secondary state qualifying time in the 100 backstroke.

Finishing in the top eight at the meet were: Ava Snyder 1st in diving; Lily Davis 2nd in diving; Avery Baumann 2nd 50 freestyle; Avery Baumann 3rd in 100 freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa 3rd in the 100 backstroke; Mikya Lierman 5th in 50 freestyle; Reed Mueller 5th in the 100 freestyle; Reed Mueller 6th in the 100 breaststroke; Jaedyn Baxa 7th in the 200 IM; Tabitha Crawford 7th in the 500 freestyle; Tabitha Crawford 8th in the 200 freestyle.

Relays placing in the top eight were: Girls 200 freestyle relay of Mikya Lierman, Elise Van Cleave, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann finished second; The Girls 400 freestyle relay of Avery Baumann, Tabitha Crawford, Jaedyn Baxa and Mikya Lierman finished fifth; The Girls 200 Medley Relay of Elise Van Cleave, Addi Baxa, Brooke Given and Tabitha Crawford finished sixth. The Boys 400 Freestyle relay of Sean Carrera, Jarett Guenther, Callen Behrends and Isaac Barber finished seventh.. The boys 200 freestyle relay of Reed Mueller, Jarett Guenther, Callen Behrends and Noah Jacobsen finished eighth.

Girls personal best times received were: Nash Baker in the 200 freestyle; Allison Ford in the 50 and 200 freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke; Maddie Nielson in 200 IM; Addi Baxa in the 50 freestyle and 100 breastroke; Hailey Crouse in the 50 and 100 freestyle; Kamryn Branson in the 50 and 100 freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 butterfly; Bethany Jurgena in the 100 freestyle; Tabitha Crawford in the 500 freestyle; Brooke Given in the 100 backstroke; and Kennedey Biesecker in the 100 Breastroke;

Boys personal best times received were: Jarett Guenther in 200 freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 50 and 100 freestyle; Callen Behrends in the 50 freestyle; Isaac Barber in the 100 breastroke; and Sean Carrera in the 100 freestyle.

Beatrice also recently competed in a triangular against Kearney and Scottsbluff/Gering.

The BNFF girls defeated Scottslbutt 192-98, but fell to Kearney 189-114. The BNFF boys fell to Scottsbluff 152-75 and fell to Kearney 205-58.

"Since we were competing in the Kearney Invite the next day, I had many of our swimmers competing in events they never swam this season," Scheele said. "It is always good to get a break from what they normally like to compete in and to focus on something else. I truly believe, while they may have a favorite stroke or event, that being a well-rounded swimmer and compete and train in multiply events, will help keep swimming challenging and interesting. It also helps make them become stronger and faster."

BNFF had 13 personal best times, even with 22 first time swims this season.

Those swimming personal best times included: Hayleigh Shubert in the 200 freestyle; Avery Baumann in the 200 Individual Medley; Tabitha Crawford in the 200 Individual Medley; Allison Ford in the 50 Freestyle; Jarett Guenther in the 50 Freestyle; Kamryn Branson in the 50 Freestyle; Nash Baker in the 100 Freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 500 Freestyle; Addisyn Baxa in the 50 Freestyle; Callen Behrends in the 50 Freestyle; Isabelle Essink in the 100 Breaststroke; Brooke Given in the 100 Freestyle and Reed Mueller in the 100 Freestyle.

First place finishes went to Ava Snyder in diving and the Girls 200 Free Relay of Mikya Lierman, Delaney Biesecker, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann.

Second place finishes were the Girls 200 Medley Relay of Jaedyn Baxa, Addi Baxa, Mikya Lierman and Tabitha Crawford; Lily Davis in Diving; Jaedyn Baxa in 50 freestyle; Mikya Lierman in the 100 backstroke and the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay of Tabitha Crawford, Elise Van Cleave, Delaney Biesecker and Avery Baumann.

The next meet for BNFF will be a home dual against Hastings on Tuesday. They will then travel to the Omaha Skutt Invite on Thursday and Friday.