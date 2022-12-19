BNFF teams compete at Lincoln SE Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team competed in one of their biggest meets of the year over the weekend at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.

It's a qualifying meet and BNFF had 10 individual qualifiers for this particular meet -- nine girls and one boy.

BNFF head coach Dina Scheele said qualifying for this meet is a great accomplishment and it pits their swimemrs against some of fastest in the state.

"With having so many top quality teams at this meet, it pushes the swimmers to do their best," Scheele said. "We had many time drops and a few more swimmers achieve secondary state qualifying times. These swimmers have been working hard and have some huge goals they would like to achieve this season. We look forward to more of them achieving their personal best and qualifying for state in meets to come."

The girls team finished 10th out of 19 teams and the boys finished 18th out of 19 teams.

The 10 swimmers came away with 11 personal best times and 13 seasonal best times. Seven improved their secondary state qualifying times and there was one new secondary state qualifying time. They also had one automatic state qualifying diving cut.

"I am very pleased with the performances of the swimmers and divers that qualified for this meet," Scheele said. "Not only am I pleased with the performance of the athletes, but I am proud on how well these swimmers from different schools encourage each other. They have a lot of fun together."

Friday was the diving competition and Ava Snyder placed second and achieved an automatic state cut. She also broke her last year's school record in 11 dives with a score of 398.35.

The girls 200-freestyle medley relay team improved their secondary state qualifying time and placed eighth. Members of the relay were Sophomore Avery Baumann, Senior Delaney Beisecker, Junior Elise Van Cleave and Senior Mikya Lierman.

The Girls 400 Free relay team also bettered their secondary state qualifying time and placed 11th. Members of that 400 Free relay were Sophomore Avery Baumann, Freshman Tabitha Crawford, Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa and Senior Mikya Lierman.

Sophomore Avery Baumann improved her secondary state qualifying time in the 200 Freestyle by 3.92 seconds, placing 12th. Baumann also bettered her secondary state qualifying time in the 50 and 100 Freestyle and took sixth place in the 100 freestyle.

Sophomore Jaedyn Baxa improved her 100 Backstroke state secondary qualifying time by 1.18 seconds, placing 12th. Baxa also bettered her 50 Freestyle secondary state time. Junior Elise Van Cleave achieved a new secondary state qualifying time in the 50 freestyle.

BNFF had many swimmers swim their personal best times today, including Avery Baumann in the 200 freestyle; Tabitha Crawford in the 200 Freestyle (3.73 time drop) and 500 Freestyle; Reed Mueller in the 200 Freestyle; Jaedyn Baxa in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Elise Van Cleave in the 50 freestyle; Delaney Beisecker in the 50 Freestyle and Ava Snyder in diving.

Next action for the BNFF swimming and diving team will be Jan. 3 when they travel to a triangular at Brownell-Talbot.