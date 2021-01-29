BNFF teams defeat Lincoln North Star

The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving teams both defeated Lincoln North Star on Thursday.

The girls team won 126-50 while the boys team won 94-84. With the win, the girls team remains undefeated on the season.

"We have a lot of depth and many talented swimmers on both our boys and girls teams," said BNFF coach Marian Wallen. "Everyone has contributed greatly to our success this season."

Wallen said this was a tough week for the team with athletes not being able to practice because of the snow days. Some were only able to practice one time this week.

"Our swimmers work very hard at practice and many have goals to qualify and improve their times before the state meet," Wallen said. "We have asked a lot from both the girls and boys teams to step out of their comfort zones and try new events."

Wallen said the leadership they've gotten from their upperclassmen has been great, including seniors Josi Mans, Averi Kolb, Hannah Essink, Bri Knothe, Moah Bratt and juniors Laci Havlat, Ian Scheele, Kolton Kirchoff, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Linnea Edeal and Erika Kroecker.

"These athletes and many others have been willing to swim whatever events the team needs to be filled," Wallen said.