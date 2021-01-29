BNFF teams defeat Lincoln North Star

The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving teams both defeated Lincoln North Star on Thursday.
The girls team won 126-50 while the boys team won 94-84. With the win, the girls team remains undefeated on the season.
"We have a lot of depth and many talented swimmers on both our boys and girls teams," said BNFF coach Marian Wallen. "Everyone has contributed greatly to our success this season."
Wallen said this was a tough week for the team with athletes not being able to practice because of the snow days. Some were only able to practice one time this week.
"Our swimmers work very hard at practice and many have goals to qualify and improve their times before the state meet," Wallen said. "We have asked a lot from both the girls and boys teams to step out of their comfort zones and try new events."
Wallen said the leadership they've gotten from their upperclassmen has been great, including seniors Josi Mans, Averi Kolb, Hannah Essink, Bri Knothe, Moah Bratt and juniors Laci Havlat, Ian Scheele, Kolton Kirchoff, Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Linnea Edeal and Erika Kroecker.
"These athletes and many others have been willing to swim whatever events the team needs to be filled," Wallen said.
The BNFF team had a new state qualifier in freshman Lily Davis, who qualified in diving.
First place finishes include Ian Scheele in the 200-freestyle, Jessica Craft in the 200 IM, Laci Havlat and Isaiah Jacobsen in the 50-freestyle, Callum Olmer in diving, Cole Rogge in the 100-butterfly, Laci Havlat and Isaiah Jacobsen in the 100-freestyle, Josi Mans in the 500-freestyle and Crystal Craft in the 100-breaststroke.
BNFF also got first place finishes from the girls medley relay team of Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Crystal Craft, Averi Kolb and Delaney Biesecker and the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen.
Also finishing first was the girls 200-freestyle relay team of Laci Havlat, Averi Kolb, Jaidyn Vanschoaick, Josi Mans and the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen, Ian Scheele.
The girls 400-freestyle relay team of Laci Havlat, Delane Biesecker, Crystal Craft and Josi Mans also finished first.
BNFF got second place finishes from Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Cole Rogge in the 200-freestyle, Linnea Edeal and Caleb Oltman in the 200 IM, Josi Mans in the 50-freestyle, Hayden Stevens in diving, Crystal Craft in the 100-butterfly, Delaney Biesecker and Noah Pomajzl in the 100-freestyle, Maddie Nielsen and Ian Scheele in the 500-freestyle, Jaidyn Vanschoiack in the 100-backstroke and Maya Hutzler in the 100-breaststroke.
The girls 400-freestyle relay team of Linnea Edeal, Maya Hutzler, Jessica Craft and Kati Malina finished second as did the boys 400-freestyle relay team of Cole Rogge, Noah Bratt, Kolton Kirchoff and Noah Pomajzl.
Personal best performances on Thursday include Lily Davis in diving; Cole Rogge in the 200-freestyle; Elise Van Cleave in the 200 IM; 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle; Maddie Nielsen in the 50-freestyle; Camryn Wisneiski in the 100-freestyle; Mackenzie Riesen in the 100-freestyle; Ben Maendele in the 100-freestyle and 100-backstroke; Kati Malina in the 500-freestyle; Ian Scheele in the 500-freestyle and Noah Bratt in the 100-breaststroke.
The BNFF teams will be in action again on Monday when they host a dual with Lincoln Pius X at the Beatrice YMCA. Diving begins at 4:30 p.m. with swimming to follow. It will be senior recognition and senior night.