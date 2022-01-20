BNFF teams get wins over Columbus

COLUMBUS -- The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving teams recently picked up wins over Columbus.

The girls team won their dual 129-39 while the boys team won 89.5-74.5.

The BNFF teams consist of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman High Schools. It was the first action for the team since last Thursday since the Omaha Skutt Invite got canceled last weekend.

"Most of our swimmers were pretty sad that we couldn't compete at the Skutt Invite due to the weather," said BNFF head coach Dina Scheele. "The Ralston pool is a favorite of our swimmers to swim at and usually we see some fast times come out of that pool. That meet also brings strong competition, which gives our swimmers a push."

Scheele said it was nice to go into Columbus, though, and pick up two wins.

"Since they didn’t get to swim (at the Omaha Skutt Invite), they brought that drive to Columbus tonight to make those goals," Scheele said. "And from the beginning of the meet that is what we saw. These swimmers brought the power and swam very well. This is what this team has been needing."

The team came away with 23 personal best times and four secondary qualifying times.

New state qualifying times include freshman Jaedyn Baxa in the 100-backstroke, senior Ian Scheele in the 100-backstroke, junior Reed Mueller in the 100-breastsroke and freshman Avery Baumann improved her 50-freestyle qualifying time.

Personal best times include Mikya Lierman in the 200 free; Delaney Biesecker in the 200 free and 100 Butterfly; Noah Jacobsen in the 200 free and 100 Breaststroke; Laci Havlat in the 200 Individual Medley and 500 Free; Reed Mueller in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Breastroke; Avery Baumann in the 50 Free and Katie Malina 50 Free.

Other personal bests include Mackenzie Riesen in the 50 Free; Ian Scheele in the 50 Free and 100 Backstroke; Callum Olmer in the 50 Free; Sean Carrera in the 50 free and 500 free; Ava Snyder in the 100 free; Josiah Miller in the 100 free; Gracee Essink in the 500 free; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Backstroke; Elise Van Cleave in the 100 Backstroke and Maddie Nielsen in the 100 Breaststroke

First place finishes include the girls 200-medley relay team of Jaidyn Vanschoiack, Jessica Craft, Delaney Biesecker and Laci Havlat at the boys 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Isaiah Jacobsen and Kade Snyder.

The girls 200-freestyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Katie Malina, Jaedyn Baxa and Avery Baumann finished first as did the boys 200-freestyle relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Kade Snyder and Isaiah Jacobsen. The girls 400-freestyle relay team of Avery Baumann, Jaedyn Baxa, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman also finished first.

Individual first place finishers include Mikya Lierman in the 200 Free; Laci Havlat in the 200 Individual Medley and 500 Free; Avery Baumann in the 50 Free and 100 Free; Ian Scheele in the 50 free and 100 Backstroke; Delaney Biesecker in the 100 Butterfly; Ava Snyder in Diving; Callum Olmer in Diving; Isaiah Jacobsen in the 100 Free; Jaedyn Baxa in the 100 Backstroke; Jessica Craft in the 100 Breast and Reed Mueller in the 100 Breast.

Next action for the BNFF swimming and diving team will be the Ralston Diving Invite on Saturday followed by a dual against Lincoln North Star on Thursday, Jan. 27.

