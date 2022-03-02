Brackets released for girls state basketball

The NSAA released their official brackets for the girls state tournament, which begins on Monday.

After their dramatic win over Elkhorn in the district final on Tuesday night, the Beatrice girls (16-5) have earned the No. 6 seed in Class B and they will play Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m. against No. 3 seed Adams Central (22-3) at the Bob Davaney Sports Center.

With a win, Beatrice would advance to Thursday's semifinals where they would play the winner of No. 2 seed Omaha Skutt (24-1) and No. 7 seed Blair (18-6) at 3:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Norris will be on the other side of the Class B bracket. The Lady Titans (20-4) are the No. 4 seed and they will play No. 5 seed York (21-4) at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With a win, Norris would advance to the semifinals on Thursday where they would play the winner of No. 1 seed Elkhorn North (23-1) and No. 8 seed Waverly (12-11) at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Class B State Championship game will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In Class D2, the Sterling girls (19-6) are the No. 5 seed and they will open their tournament against No. 4 seed Anselmo-Merrna (19-6) on Monday at 10:45 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast.

With a win, the Lady Jets would advance to a 6 p.m. semifinal game on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the winner of top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) and No. 8 seed Wynot (15-10).

The Diller-Odell girls are on the other side of the D2 bracket. The Lady Griffins (16-7) are the No. 7 seed and they will play No. 2 seed Humphrey St. Francis (23-3) at 6 p.m. on Monday at Lincoln North Star.

With a win, Diller-Odell would advance to a semifinal game at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the winner of No. 3 seed St. Mary (19-6) and No. 6 seed Crawford (20-4).

The Class D2 Girls State Championship game is slated for 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The boys state tournament bracket won't be officially released until Thursday, but Beatrice (16-5) is projected to be the No. 6 seed in Class B and will play third-seeded Scottsbluff (21-5) at 7:45 p.m. on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Freeman boys (24-2) are projected to be the No. 1 seed in Class C-2 and will play No. 8 seed Amherst (22-4). That game is currently scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast, but schedule adjustments could still be made based on schools getting both boys and girls teams in.

