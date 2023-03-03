Freeman, Tri County and Norris have all learned who they'll be playing in next week's NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.

Freeman (26-1) has earned the No. 1 seed in Class C2 and they will play at 9 a.m. Thursday against No. 8 seed Gordon-Rushville (17-4) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The winner will play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the Devaney Center against the winner of No. 4 seed Cedar Catholic (22-4) and No. 5 seed Elkhorn Valley (23-2).

Tri County is on the other side of the Class C2 bracket. The Trojans (23-4) are the No. 6 seed in the tournament and they will play at 3:15 p.m. Thursday against No. 3 seed Doniphan-Trumbull (24-2) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The winner of that will play at 3:15 p.m. on Friday at the Devaney Center against the winner of No. 2 seed Amherst (24-1) and No. 7 seed Norfolk Catholic (18-7).

The Class C2 State Championship game is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Norris will play in the Class B bracket of the state tournament. Norris (17-9) is the No. 7 seed in Class B and they will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against No. 2 seed Platteview (22-4).

The winner of that will play at 3:15 p.m. on Friday against the winner of No. 3 Scottsbluff (17-8) and No. 6 York (16-6).

On the other side of the Class B bracket, No. 1 Omaha Skutt (22-3) will play No. 8 Bennington (17-8) and No. 4 Elkhorn (18-7) will play No. 5 Crete (18-6).

The Class B State Championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.