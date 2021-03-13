Champions!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We played great defense in overtime and didn't allow them to get what they wanted," Ribble said. "We were up three and Bennett (Crandall) got that steal and lay up to go up five. We ended up barely winning the game still because of free throw shooting, but we made enough. At this time of the year, it doesn't matter how it's done, it matters that it happened."

Crandall's steal and lay up in overtime was the second biggest moment of the game for the Orangemen.

"(Bennett Crandall) had the courage to go and make a play," Ribble said. "Bennett had the courage to go and get a steal. If he doesn't get it, it's probably a bad thing for us. But we needed it. We needed a kid to go and to make a play and Bennett was able to go do that because we practice it every day. He had the courage to go try it."

Crandall gave credit to Elliot Jurgens for his pivotal steal and lay up.

"(Elliot Jurgens) was the one pressuring and he was working number five that whole game," Crandall said. "He decided to make a change in that quarter and I decided to help him. I just got a small tip and went for the lay up."

Beatrice did have to overcome a deficit in the game. They trailed 24-17 midway through the third quarter, which was significant in a game where points were hard to come by.