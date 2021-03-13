Champions!

The Beatrice Orangemen defeat the Elkhorn Antlers in the Boys B Championship on Saturday, March 13th, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
Beatrice celebrates after winning the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn puts up the game tying three pointer Saturday during the Class B State Championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall gets a steal in overtime during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble celebrates after winning the Class B State Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman battles for a rebound during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens handles the ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall takes a charge during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn (left) and Elliot Jurgens (right) talk during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The Beatrice student section holds up signs during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Jace Pethoud defends during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman fights for a loose ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn saves a ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble talks to players Elliot Jurgens (left) and Devin Smith (middle) during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Beatrice fans look on during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens goes in for a lay up during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith looks to shoot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice coach Clark Ribble looks on during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice huddles during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn pushes the ball up the court during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn fends off a defender during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall goes up for a lay up during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall goes up for a lay up during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall goes for a steal during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens fends off a defender during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall puts up a free throw during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith handles the ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn handles the ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall takes the ball to the hoop during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn puts up a free throw during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman helps up an Elkhorn player during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman fends off a defender during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith handles the ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn tracks down a loose ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn does a no look pass during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall goes in for a lay up during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith handles the ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Devin Smith puts up a shot during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's lineup is announced before the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The Class B State Championship game between Beatrice and Elkhorn tips off Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall pushes the ball up the court during overtime of the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Bennett Crandall goes in for a lay up during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The Beatrice crowd reacts during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice players react to a play during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman reacts to a play during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The Beatrice crowd watches during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble talks to Bennett Crandall and Tucker Timmerman during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Kaden Glynn (left) and Elliot Jurgens (right) look on during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman shoots a free throw during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens handles the ball during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens puts up a free throw during the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Beatrice Coach Clark Ribble celebrates with the crowd after winning the Class B State Championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor
LINCOLN -- After a 13 years absence, the Beatrice boys basketball team is once again Kings of Class B.
The Orangemen defeated Elkhorn 36-34 in over time Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena to cap an incredible and improbable run to the Class B State Championship.
It's the first state championship for Beatrice since 2008 and their eighth in school history.
Saturday's title game was full of drama. Things looked bleak for the Orangemen when they trailed 29-26 with 19.4 seconds remaining in regulation. As time was running out, Elliot Jurgens was able to engage two defenders and got the ball to Kaden Glynn.
The senior let it fly as time expired and it went in, forcing overtime and sending the Orangemen fans into a frenzy.
In that overtime period, the Orangemen took an early three point lead. Then, Bennett Crandall got a big steal and lay up to increase the lead to five with 1:11 remaining in the game.
Elkhorn fought back to within one with 21.6 seconds left. Elliot Jurgens hit one of two free throws to make it 36-34 with 4.4 seconds left. The Antlers had one last chance to tie or take the lead, but their three pointer came up short, preserving Beatrice's first state championship since 2008.
Senior Devin Smith, who led the Orangemen with 11 points including a trio of three pointers, said the win was big for the community of Beatrice.