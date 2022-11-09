Decker hired as new BHS baseball coach

Zach Decker has been named the new head baseball coach at Beatrice High School.

BHS Athletic Director Gus Brown made the announced Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

Decker is a Beatrice graduate who participated in baseball, basketball and football. He has also helped coach all three of these sports during his tenure.

He was part of the coaching staffs that won State baseball and basketball championships.

"He will bring great experience, worth ethic and energy to this program," Brown said in the release. "Coach Decker has a great vision of how he wants to develop and grow the program from the top down. We are very excited to have Coach Decker leading this program into the future."

Decker takes over a baseball program that finished 17-6 last season and qualified for the Class B State Tournament. The Orangemen won the Class B State Championship in 2021.

Decker takes over for Chris Belding, who served as head coach for Beatrice for five years and assistant for one and compiled a 46-35 record. He stepped down from his position on Oct. 13.

The 2023 Beatrice baseball season will begin on March 16 when they travel to Auburn.

Beatrice High School is still looking for a head boys soccer coach to replace Dave Henning, who stepped down on the same day as Belding. The Orangemen soccer season will also begin on March 16 at Platteview.