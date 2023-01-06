Defense and sharp shooting leads Lady O over Seward

Defense and sharp shooting allowed the Beatrice girls to build a big lead against Seward early -- a big lead they would need.

Seward cut a 28 point deficit down to 11 in the fourth quarter with still plenty of time remaining, but the Lady O would hit free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 44-26 win.

Beatrice's defense gave up just one point in the first quarter and two more points in the second quarter to build a 21-3 half time lead. Beatrice hit a total of seven three pointers in the game.

Addie Hatcliff had five of those three pointers and led the team in scoring with 26 total points.

Beatrice scored the first seven points of the game after a steal and lay up by Riley Schwisow and a three pointer and basket by Addie Hatcliff.

Seward hit a free throw for their only point of the first quarter and Ellie Jurgens came back with a free throw to make it 8-1 after one quarter.

Beatrice then opened the second quarter on a 13-0 run. Hatcliff started the run with a basket and Jurgens followed that up with a fast break lay up. Hatcliff, Jurgens and Riley Schwisow then all connected with three pointers to make it 21-1.

Seward would finish the second quarter scoring with a basket to make it 21-3 at the half.

Hatcliff opened the third quarter with back-to-back three pointers and Kiera Busboom followed that up with a basket off an assist form Hatcliff to extend the lead to 29-3.

Seward ended the run with a basket, but Hatcliff came back with another three pointer to make it 32-5.

Avery Barnard had a basket late in the third quarter and Jurgens had a free throw, but Seward was able to narrow the gap to 35-15 at the end of three quarters.

Seward started the fourth quarter with two free throws, but Hatcliff answered with a basket to make it 37-17.

The Blue Jays then scored nine straight points to get within 11 at 37-26, but five straight free throws by Hatcliff and two free throws by Jurgens would put the game away 44-26.

In addition to Hatcliff's 26 points, Jurgens had nine points, Schwisow had five points and Busboom and Barnard had two points each.

Beatrice improves to 7-1 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Broken Bow.

The Beatrice boys also hosted Seward Thursday night, but that game wasn't over by press time. For those results, see Saturday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com