Defense lifts Lady O over Crete in overtime

CRETE --With Crete clinging to a one point lead with just under two minutes remaining in overtime, Beatrice's Addie Hatcliff was able to poke the ball loose from the Cardinal point guard.

On the ensuing fast break, Hatcliff was fouled and made both of her free throws to give Beatrice a 25-24 lead with 1:36 remaining game.

It was the pivotal moment of the overtime period as Beatrice would force two more turnovers down the stretch and made two more free throws to get the 27-24 win over their rival at Crete High School.

With the win, Class B No. 9 Beatrice improves to 2-0 on the season.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said it was a grind from start to finish.

"It was fun to get one of those games early in the season and to see our girls grind it out and get it done," Weeks said.

Defense and physicality was the story of the entire game as just three total fouls were called in the first half. Both offenses struggled to get their offenses going.

Weeks said it was a typical game between Beatrice and Crete.

"I feel like we play them all the time and the teams know each other well," Weeks said. "We knew if we executed our defense well, we'd be alright. And offensively, (Crete) had a 6'2 girl right in the middle of that zone, so we knew we wouldn't get a lot of opportunities at lay ups. You just have to take them when you get them and hope to hit some outside shots."

Weeks was happy with how his guards played pressure defense against Crete's guards and how his post players "just battled' against their bigger players all night.

Weeks agrees, though, that the play of the game was Hatcliff's steal in overtime.

"(Crete's player) was holding the ball above her head and we've always kind of called that the dork position," Weeks said. "Addie did it by the textbook. She touched it and popped it out of there and that ended up being a huge play."

Beatrice lead 7-2 after one quarter and 9-4 at half time. The Lady O trailed 13-11 late in the third quarter before Hatcliff's buzzer-beating three pointer gave the Lady O a 14-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Mahoney and Riley Schwisow hit back-to-back three pointers to start the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 20-13, but Crete battled back to within two at 22-20 with 22.2 seconds remaining in the game.

A missed free throw by Beatrice would give Crete a chance to tie it and they would take advantage of it. they scored the game tying basket with 2.2 seconds remaining, forcing the exciting overtime period, where Beatrice was able to prevail.

Weeks said bouncing back from the disappointing end to regulation and getting the win in overtime in a testament to the leadership they have on the team.

"Every one of them out on the floor is a leader," Weeks said. "Especially in a loud environment like that out there. Gosh, they could barely hear the coaches because it was so loud. But they were all talking and communicating and after regulation, they all just took a deep breath and were able to get it done in overtime."

Schwisow led the way for Beatrice with 10 points while Hatcliff had seven, Avery Barnard had four and Chelsea Leners and Mahoney had three points each.

The Lady O will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Platteview.

Other Sunland girls scores LEWISTON 55, COLLEGE VIEW 26 College View 10 6 6 4 -- 26 Lewiston 22 12 9 12 -- 55 College View--Bollinger 3, Horst 2, Bermeo 4, Puok 12, Langley 5. Lewiston--Alos 4, K. Sanders 16, deKoning 4, Christen 2, Weyers 13, M. Sanders 16. RAYMOND CENTRAL 70, WILBER-CLATONIA 30 Wilber-Clatonia 8 8 5 9 -- 30 Raymond Central 13 25 18 14 -- 70 Wilber-Clatonia--Kozak 2, Kotas 2, Rainy 4, Schuerman 4, Novotny 3, Musil 4, Thompson 2, Oliver 7, Ehlers 2. Raymond Central--Grant 7, Oldfield 6, Cotter 4, Kile 9, Gehle 2, Potter 19, Peterson 1, Harris 10, Lubischer 6, Bos 4, White 2. STERLING 57, DESHLER 32 Deshler 4 10 15 3 -- 32 Sterling 13 16 16 12 -- 57 Deshler--Vieslemeyer 9, Sasse 7, Peterson 12. Sterling--Richardson 18, Dolbow 4, Lafferty 5, Ludemann 15, Harms 8, Janssen 4, Boldt 3. SYRACUSE 50, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 22 Johnson Co. Central 5 4 6 7 -- 22 Syracuse 15 19 8 8 -- 50 Johnson Co. Central--Cabrales 2, Berkebile 5, Rother 3, Swanda 7, Albrecht 1, Herrifeld 4. Syracuse--Sisco 6, Moss 5, Brammier 4, Cast 2, Bures 5, K. Roberts 6, C. Roberts 5, Vollertsen 15, Parsons 2.

