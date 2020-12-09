Defense propels JCC to win over Southern

TECUMSEH -- Johnson County Central overcame a 12 point deficit in the second half to beat Southern Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds defeated Southern 41-36 at JCC High School in Tecumseh.

It was a tale of two halves as the Raiders controlled things in the first half before JCC came alive in the second half.

Southern led 17-11 at half time and then knocked down two three pointers to start the third quarter, extending their lead to 23-11.

JCC finished the third quarter on a 20-3 run to take a 31-26 lead entering the fourth. They immediately extended their lead to 35-26 early in the fourth quarter and then held off Southern the rest of the way.

"We played well defensively all night against an athletic Southern team," said JCC Head Coach Kirk Faris. "The defense kept us in the game during the first half when we shot the ball poorly. We came out in the second half and move the ball better and had longer possessions, which in turn led to better shots and made shots."

Southern fell behind 7-2 in the first quarter, but went on a 15-0 run to take a 17-7 lead. Carson Borzekofski had eight points during that run while Brock Adams had five points. Ron Gurganious finished the run with a basket on a sideline out of bounds play.