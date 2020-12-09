Defense propels JCC to win over Southern

TECUMSEH -- Johnson County Central overcame a 12 point deficit in the second half to beat Southern Thursday night.
The Thunderbirds defeated Southern 41-36 at JCC High School in Tecumseh.
It was a tale of two halves as the Raiders controlled things in the first half before JCC came alive in the second half.
Southern led 17-11 at half time and then knocked down two three pointers to start the third quarter, extending their lead to 23-11.
JCC finished the third quarter on a 20-3 run to take a 31-26 lead entering the fourth. They immediately extended their lead to 35-26 early in the fourth quarter and then held off Southern the rest of the way.
"We played well defensively all night against an athletic Southern team," said JCC Head Coach Kirk Faris. "The defense kept us in the game during the first half when we shot the ball poorly. We came out in the second half and move the ball better and had longer possessions, which in turn led to better shots and made shots."
Southern fell behind 7-2 in the first quarter, but went on a 15-0 run to take a 17-7 lead. Carson Borzekofski had eight points during that run while Brock Adams had five points. Ron Gurganious finished the run with a basket on a sideline out of bounds play.
JCC closed the gap at the end of the second quarter when Hunter Haughton and Trey Holthus had back to back baskets to make it 17-11 at the half.
Evan Saathoff and Preston Baehr opened the third quarter with consecutive three pointers to extend Southern's lead to 23-11, but the rest of the third quarter belonged to JCC.
Support Local Journalism
Cameron Schuster started the run with two baskets before Logan Barras knocked down a three pointer. A free throw by Southern's Chance Swearingen made it 24-18, but a three pointer by Haughton followed by five straight points by Barras gave JCC a 26-24 lead.
A free throw by Haughton, a basket in the post by Rodrigo Rivera and a fast break layup made it 31-24. Borzekofski ended the third quarter with a basket to make it 31-26.
Rivera scored four straight points to start the fourth quarter to extend JCC"s lead to 35-26.
Southern would be able to dwindle that lead down to four at 40-36 later in the fourth quarter, but JCC would hold them off for the 41-36 win.
Barras, Schuster and Rivera led the way for JCC with 10 points each.
"I thought Logan Barras came off the bench and brought energy with him," Faris said. "He provided a spark that helped us take the lead during the third quarter."
Haughton had six points for the Thunderbirds while Trey Holthus had four and Calvin Antholz had one.
Southern was led by Borzekofski's 15 points while Adams had 10, Saathoff had five, Baehr had three, Gurganious had two and Chance Swearingen had one.
JCC improves to 2-0 on the season and will be in action again Thursday when they host Syracuse. Southern is 1-1 on the season and will host Tri County on Friday.
Other Sunland boys scores
DESHLER 64, MERIDIAN 22
Deshler 24 13 13 14 -- 64
Meridian 6 6 9 1 -- 22
Deshler--Hansen 8, McDonald 6, McAuliffe 2, Nash 5, Loomis 18, Buesche 25.
Meridian--Paul 1, Herrera 2, Rut 6, Dennis 12, Sones 1.
FRIEND 60, STERLING 48
Sterling 12 12 13 11 -- 48
Friend 15 13 14 18 -- 60
Sterling--Blessing 7, Boldt 6, Hier 3, Georacke 8, McAuliffe 9, Richardson 15.
Friend--Drake 1, Schluter 10, Collier 9, Newsome 5, Girmus 4, Weber 4, Svehla 27.
DILLER-ODELL 65, THAYER CENTRAL 60
Thayer Central 11 12 18 19 -- 60
Diller-Odell 12 12 13 28 -- 65
Thayer Central--Heinrichs 18, Wiedel 17, Wiedel 11, Fischer 9, Kayser 2, Hissons 3.
Diller-Odell--Jurgens 33, Meyer 13, Mohr 9, Ebeling 6, Lyons 4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!