Diller-Odell advances to B Division semis

Diller-Odell advanced to the semifinals of the MUDECAS B Division Tuesday night with a 50-43 win over Lewiston at the Beatrice Middle School.

The Griffin are the No. 2 seed in the B Division and will play third-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Beatrice Middle School.

Diller-Odell led Lewiston 11-10 after one quarter Tuesday night and then shut the Tigers out in the second quarter t take a 26-10 lead at half.

The Griffins maintained a 37-24 lead after three quarters. Lewiston outscored the Griffins 19-13 in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn't be enough as Diller-Odell hung on for the 50-43 win.

Cooper Morgan and Kaden Sutton led the way for Diller-Odell with 16 points each while Braydin Wendland had eight, Zach Warren had six and Callan McKinney and TJ Vitosh had two each.

Lewiston was led by Caleb Rule's 13 points while Brady Bledsaw had 12, Everett Bohling had 10 and Tristen Ray had eight.

Lewiston will play in a consolation game on Saturday against HTRS at 1:15 p.m at the Beatrice Middle School.

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley advanced to the B Division semifinals by defeating Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer 58-21.

BDS is the No. 3 seed in the B Division while HTRS is the No. 6 seed.

BDS jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 32-14 at half time. They would coast in the second half to the 58-21 win.

Tanner Bolte led BDS with nine points while Zach Hoins, Cam Hoins and Jaron Norder had eight points each. Jacob Beavers had six, Levi Kamler and Eli Weber had five each, Carson Loos had three and Seth Stengel had two.

HTRS was led by Brogan Dunlap's six points while Brennen Vaughan and Ryken Davis had four each, Arthur Penisson had three and Hunter Bohling and Brandt Leech had two each.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Pawnee City beat eighth-seeded Meridian 57-29.

With the win, the Pawnee City will play the winner of Tuesday's late game between fourth-seeded Exeter-Milligan played fifth-seeded Sterling at 7 p.m. Thursday at BMS.

Pawnee City jumped out to an 11-4 lead on Meridian in the first quarter and extended it to 25-10 at the half. They led 34-17 after three quarters on their way to the 57-29 win.

Anthony Kling led the way for Pawnee City with 27 points while Jett Farwell had 14, Brysen Horst had eight, Justin Pierce and Drew Menninga had three each and Hunter Wake had two.

Meridian was led by Kolton Kumpf's 14 points while Mario Escobar had 10, Chase Bartels had three and Tucker Simms had two.

Meridian will play the loser of Sterling/Exeter-Milligan at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at BMS.