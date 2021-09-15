Diller-Odell avenges loss, advances to MUDECAS final

The two-time defending state volleyball champion Diller-Odell Griffins got swept at home by Falls City Sacred Heart a few weeks ago, but they weren’t going to let it happen again at MUDECAS.

The Griffins, who are ranked No. 3 in Class D2, came out firing on all cylinders and swept Sacred Heart 25-17, 25-16 in the MUDECAS A Division semifinals Tuesday at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

It was the first loss of the year for Sacred Heart, who is ranked No. 1 in Class D2.

Diller-Odell will now play in the championship match at 8 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of Monday’s late match between sixth-seeded Exeter-Milligan and second-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.

The Lady Griffins came out swinging in the first set, jumping out to an 8-4 lead and forcing an early Irish timeout. Karli Heidemann had four kills during that opening run while Myleigh Weers had a block.

Sacred Heart scored out of the timeout, but two kills by Madelyn Meyerle and a double block by Lilly Swanson and Keira Hennerberg made kit 11-5, forcing Sacred Hear to use their second timeout.

The Irish crawled back to within four at 13-9, but back to back kills by Swanson and Heidemann made it 15-9.