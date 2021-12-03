Diller-Odell beats Pawnee City in OT

ODELL -- Diller-Odell's season opener went to an extra period, but the Griffins were able to prevail in the end.

Diller-Odell beat visiting Pawnee City 52-48 in overtime Thursday night at Diller-Odell High School.

Kaden Sutton had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Griffins while Nate Lyons had 14 points. Cooper Ebeling had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Diller-Odell coach Dylan Hinrichs was happy with how his team was able to grind out a win against a much improved Pawnee City team.

"After losing five seniors, we had a lot of new faces in there tonight," Hinrichs said. "They handled the pressure situation very well. I was happy with how they handled things down the stretch and I'm proud of them."

Pawnee City maintained a slim lead throughout most of the first three quarters, but Diller-Odell would go on a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to open a 41-35 lead.

The Griffins maintained a 43-27 lead with 1:19 remaining in regulation, but a three pointer by Pawnee City's Anthony Kling with 30.7 seconds left made it 42-40.

Cooper Ebeling would make one of two free throws for Diller-Odell to extend the lead to three, but out of a timeout, Garrison Bowhay knocked down a three pointer with 13.8 seconds to tie the game at 43-43.

Diller-Odell's last second three point attempt missed its mark, forcing overtime.

The Griffins jumped out to a 49-46 lead in overtime before Sutton would foul out. Pawnee City's Bryce Gyhra hit two free throws to make it 49-48. Nate Lyons answered with one free throw with 1:30 remaining to extend the Griffin lead back to two.

Both teams would struggle at the free throw line for the next minute, but a free throw by Ebeling with 18.5 seconds left made it 51-48 with 18.5 seconds left.

Pawnee City missed a game-tying three point attempt and would be forced to foul. TJ Vitosh knocked down a free throw to seal the 52-48 win for the Griffins.

Hinrichs said he feels like he made some mistakes as a coach late in the game, but was happy with how his team overcame it.

"My players picked me up," Hinrichs said. "The key was to get the ball to our seniors Cooper (Ebeling) and Nate (Lyons). Kaden (Sutton) also had a great game, but fouled out so we had to grind it out without him. Our senior guards were able to handle the pressure, though, and our younger guys handled things as well."

Before fouling out, the Griffins were leaning on Sutton to do the majority of the scoring.

"Kaden has been doing great," Hinrichs said. "He's been playing behind Austin Jurgens for two years, so he's learned how to battle down in the paint. He hasn't had a lot of opportunity playing behind Austin, but I like to think that got him ready for tonight and he came up big for us when we needed him."

Hinrichs was also happy with how his seniors bounced back after a tough first half.

"At the half, I told the guys that was probably the worst half Cooper (Ebeling) has ever played since he was a freshmen," Hinrichs said. "But I know when push comes to shove, those two seniors will step up in the crucial situations and pick us up, and they were able to do just that."

Free throws may be a point of emphasis moving forward for both teams. Diller-Odell was 14 of 33 from the charity stripe. Pawnee City's also struggled from the line.

"We had some younger guys playing tonight that probably weren't quite ready for that situation," Hinrichs said of the free throw struggles.

In addition to the leading scorers, Vitosh had six points and Cooper Morgan had one point for the Griffins.

Diller-Odell will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer. Pawnee City will host Frankfort Kan. on Friday.

Hinrichs said he's glad to be going into the game against HTRS with a 1-0 record.

"Pawnee City is much improved," Hinrichs said. "From last year to this year, they are so much improved and we're just happy we were able to get out of this one with the win."

Other Sunland boys scores FREEMAN 40, PALMYRA 36 Palmyra 9 2 10 15 -- 36 Freeman 5 11 15 9 -- 40 Palmyra--Pope 10, Waltke 1, Fitzpatrick 15, Dillon 8, Nider 2. Freeman--Ruse 13, Delhay 2, Vrtovsky 10, Niles 15. FRIEND 70, LEWISTON 30 Friend 22 12 29 7 -- 70 Lewiston 6 6 14 4 -- 30 Friend-- Fennell 3, J. Weber 21, Drake 4, Girmus 11, C. Weber 6, Eberspacher 12, Svehla 12, Knollenberg 1. Lewiston--Et. Bohling 1, Ev. Bohling 6, Burgett 5, Bledsaw 5, Rule 9, Ray 2, Janssen 2. MERIDIAN 41, DORCHESTER 16 Dorchester 7 3 2 4 -- 16 Meridian 8 7 19 7 -- 41 Dorchester--Drake 1, Perez 2, Real 4, Hansen 7, Paz 2. Meridian--Eascobar 16, Herrera 4, Bartels 2, Rut 3, Dennis 12, Kumpf 4. TRI COUNTY 57, WILBER-CLATONIA 34 Tri County 8 15 14 20 -- 57 Wilber-Clatonia 10 6 10 13 -- 39 Tri County--Ca. Bales 3, Siems 31, Weichel 8, Sasse 9, Janssen 6. Wilber-Clatonia--Skleba 6, Pulliam 7, Bjurdalen 9, Palmer 2, Combs 6, Kreshel 9.

