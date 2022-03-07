Diller-Odell falls to Humphrey St. Francis

LINCOLN -- The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins fell behind Humphrey St. Francis early and couldn't fully recover in their Class D2 State Quarterfinal game Monday night.

Diller-Odell, the No. 7 seed in Class D2, fell to No. 2 seed Humphrey St. Francis 58-44 at Lincoln North Star.

The Lady Griffins scored the first two points of the game when freshman Myleigh Weers scored a lay up off the tip off, but it would be the only lead they'd see the entire game.

Humphrey St. Francis came back with five straight points. Madelyn Meyerle made it 5-4 with a jumper, but the Flyers would go on an 18-0 run from there, which was started by three consecutive three pointers.

That run made it 23-4. Lilly Swanson finished the first quarter with a basket at the buzzer, but the Griffins still trailed 23-6.

Weers opened the second quarter with a three pointer to make it 23-9, but the Flyers came back with five straight free throws to push the lead to 28-9. Meyerle added two free throws and Swanson had three more points late in the second quarter, but Diller-Odell would still trail 33-14 at the half.

The Flyers would lead 45-27 after three quarters. Diller-Odell cut their deficit to 51-41 with 2:33 left in the game, but that would be all the closer they'd get as Humphrey St. Francis went on to win 58-44.

Humphrey St. Francis moves into the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the winner of Monday's late game between third-seeded St. Mary's (19-6) and sixth-seeded Crawford (20-4)

The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins' season comes to an end after posting a 16-8 record. It was the final game for seniors Madelyn Meyerle, Mallory Denner and Rachel Stanosheck.

