Diller-Odell falls to Johnson-Brock in B semis

Johnson-Brock pulled away from Diller-Odell in the second half to advance to the MUDECAS Boys B Division championship game.

The Eagles will play for the championship game at 5:45 p.m. Saturday night against the winner of Thursday's late game between HTRS and Pawnee City, which wasn't over by press time Thursday night.

Diller-Odell's Kaden Sutton opened the game with a basket in the post, but Lane Buchmeier hit a three pointer for Johnson-Brock and Lleyton Behrends made a free throw to make it 4-2.

Sutton scored again to tie it, but Johnson-Brock would end the first quarter on an 8-0 run to make it 12-4. Sloan Pelican had six points during that run while Caleb Fossenbarger also had a basket.

Two free throws by Pelican and a fast break lay up by Nic Parriot to open the second quarter extended the Eagle lead to 16-4.

Zach Warren finally ended the Eagle run with two free throws, but a three pointer by Pelican and a jumper by Fossenbarger made it 21-6.

Cooper Ebeling knocked down a three pointer for the Griffins and Cooper Morgan scored on a put back basket to make it 21-11. Johnson-Brock's Kade Davis ended the second quarter scoring with a jumper to make it 23-11 at the half.

Fossenbarger opened the third quarter with five straight points to make it 28-11. A basket in the post by Sutton and a three pointer by Jason Arnold got the Griffins back within 12 at 28-16.

Johnson-Brock's Parriott ended the run with a basket, but Warren came back with two free throws to make it 30-18. A three pointer by Parriott and another three pointer by Davis made it 38-18 after three quarters.

Johnson-Brock would maintain a safe lead throughout the fourth quarter on their way to the 65-26 win.

Johnson-Brock was led by Sloan Pelican's 13 points while Fossenbarger had nine, Davis had eight, Parriott had six, Dalton Knippelmeyer had four, Casen Dalinghaus, Lane Buchmeier, Lleyton Behrends and Austin Meyer had three each and Camden Dalinghaus and Ryan Bohling had two each.

Diller-Odell was led by Sutton's six points while Eberling had five, Warren and Morgan had four each, Zeke Jones had three and Preston Engelman and Callan McKinney had two each.

Diller-Odell will play in a B Division third place game at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of Pawnee City and HTRS.

Palmyra 48, Falls City SH 44

The fifth-seeded Palmyra boys upset second-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart 48-44 on Thursday to advance to the MUDECAS A Division Championship game.

That championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium against the winner of Thursday's late game between Freeman and Tri County. That game was not over by press time Thursday night.

Palmyra and Sacred Heart were tied 15-15 after one quarter, but Plamyra was able to grab a 32-22 lead at half time.

Sacred Heart got back within two at 40-38 in the third quarter, but Palmyra was able to fight them off in the fourth quarter for the 48-44 win.

Palmyra was led by Andrew Waltke's 14 points while Hunter Pope had 12, Kris Brekel had six, Alex Hatcehr and Jacson Dillon had three points each and Drew Erhart had one point.

Sacred Heart was led by Brogan Nachtigal's 18 points while Jakob Jordan had 17, Joe Simon had four, Evan Keithley had three and Jake Froeschl had two.

Sacred Heart will now play in a third place game Saturday at 4:15 p.m. against the loser of Tri County and Freeman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.