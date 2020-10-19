Diller-Odell falls to Sacred Heart in conference final

Diller-Odell was dealt their first loss of the season in the championship match of the Pioneer Conference Tournament.
The top seeded Lady Griffins fells to Sacred Heart in five sets 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25,15-7 Saturday at Lourdes Central Catholic High School.
The defending Class D1 State Champions fall to 27-1 on the season with the loss.
Karli Heidemann led the way for Diller-Odell with 23 kills while Madelyn Meyerle had 11 kills, Addison Heidemann had nine kills and Ava Lovitt had seven kills. Lilly Swanson had five kills and Elecea Saathoff had five kills. Addison Heidemann had 42 assists.
From the service line, Diller-Odell had 10 aces including four from Karli Heidemann. Saathoff and Lovitt had two aces each and Meyerle and Addison Heidemann had one ace each.
Defensively, Addison Heidemann was in on six blocks while Swanson and Saathoff were in on three blocks each. Lovitt and Karli Heidemann were in on one block each. Meyerle had 20 digs, Karli Heidemann had 17 digs and Lovitt had 14 digs.
Diller-Odell reached the championship match by defeating Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer on Tuesday in straight sets 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.
Karli Heidemann had 20 kills in that match while Swanson had six kills, Lovitt and Saathoff had five kills each and Meyerle and Heidemann had four kills each. Addison Heidemann had 34 assists.
The Griffins had 10 ace serves in the match, including three each from Meyerle and Lovitt, two from Addison Heidemann and one each from Saathoff and Karli Heidemann.
Defensivley, Swanson was in on three blocks, Karli Heidemann was in on two blocks and Meyerle, Addison Heidemann and Lovitt were in on one block each.
Diller-Odell opened the tournament on Monday with a two set win over Pawnee City 25-12, 25-7.
Karli Heidemann had 10 digs against Pawnee City while Saathoff had six kills, Swanson had four kills, Meyerle had two kills and Addison Heidemann had one kill. Addison Heidemann had 15 assists.
Lovitt, Saathoff and Addison Heidemann had three ace serves each while Meyerle, Swanson and Karli Heidemann had one ace each.
Defensively, Saathoff had two blocks while Swanson and Karli Heidemann had one block each.
Sacred Heart reached the championship by beating Sterling on Monday 25-12, 25-23 and beating Johnson-Brock on Tuesday 25-20, 25-14, 25-20.
Diller-Odell will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Friend.
Other Saturday scores
BDS def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)
Meridian def. Osceola, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 (2-1)
Johnson-Brock def. HTRS 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15 (3-1)
Bishop Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)
Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20 (2-1)
Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 27-25 (2-0)
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16 (2-1)
