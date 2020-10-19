Diller-Odell falls to Sacred Heart in conference final

Diller-Odell was dealt their first loss of the season in the championship match of the Pioneer Conference Tournament.

The top seeded Lady Griffins fells to Sacred Heart in five sets 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25,15-7 Saturday at Lourdes Central Catholic High School.

The defending Class D1 State Champions fall to 27-1 on the season with the loss.

Karli Heidemann led the way for Diller-Odell with 23 kills while Madelyn Meyerle had 11 kills, Addison Heidemann had nine kills and Ava Lovitt had seven kills. Lilly Swanson had five kills and Elecea Saathoff had five kills. Addison Heidemann had 42 assists.

From the service line, Diller-Odell had 10 aces including four from Karli Heidemann. Saathoff and Lovitt had two aces each and Meyerle and Addison Heidemann had one ace each.

Defensively, Addison Heidemann was in on six blocks while Swanson and Saathoff were in on three blocks each. Lovitt and Karli Heidemann were in on one block each. Meyerle had 20 digs, Karli Heidemann had 17 digs and Lovitt had 14 digs.

Diller-Odell reached the championship match by defeating Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer on Tuesday in straight sets 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.