Diller-Odell falls to Shelton in state opener

LINCOLN -- Diller-Odell couldn't overcome a slow start in a first round loss to Shelton at the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Shelton defeated the Lady Griffins in four sets 25-11, 25-16, 20-25, 29-27 Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Diller-Odell dug themselves deep holes in the first two sets before they finally started hitting their stride in the third set, winning it 25-20.

Things looked bleak for Diller-Odell when they trailed 22-16 in the fourth set, but they rallied to tie the set at 23-23. The Griffins were serving for set point three separate times at 24-23, 26-25 and 27-26, but with the score tied at 27-27, Shelton would score two straight points on overpasses to get the 29-27 win.

Griffins coach Reba Hestermann said in the first set, they were just trying to get settled in, but were committing too many unforced errors on their side of the net.

"We were out of system and our defense and serve receive were kind of a struggle for us early on," Hestermann said. "Defense and serve/receive are important, especially at state."

Hestermann liked how her team rebounded in the third set for the 25-20 win.

"We could have rolled over and been done, but we came back out and fought hard to win that third set," Hestermann said.

Diller-Odell's success in the third set can be attributed to a healthy dose of offensive firepower from Karli Heidemann, who ended up with 32 kills in the match.

"We tried to change rotations up a little bit so we could get Karli the ball as much as possible," Hestermann said. "But we also just improved our play on our side of the net and when that happens, you'll have more success."

Hestermann was also happy with how her team rallied from a 22-16 deficit in the fourth set to nearly force a fifth.

"We fought back really hard and were right with them, which really goes with our motto of 'fight to finish,'" Hestermann said. "The girls fight every single point and don't let up. They wanted it, but a couple things didn't quite go our way at the end."

In addition to Heidemann's offensive output, Baileigh Vilda and Keira Hennerberg had four kills each, Myleigh Weers had three kills and Berekelee Beeman had two kills. Hennerberg had 34 assists.

Diller-Odell finishes the season with a 29-6 record and their seventh state tournament appearance in the last eight years. This season presented unique challenges for the Lady Griffins after two of their key players from last year moved away.

"We had some younger girls that had to come in and fill some key roles," Hestermann said. "We've worked really hard since last May in the weight room and going to camps, which is what makes our program successful. We're willing to put in the work and put in the work to get to this point every season."

Diller-Odell loses just one senior off this team, but it's a key one. Heidemann, a Montana State volleyball recruit, will graduate after this year.

"Karli has been a blessing to this team," Hestermann said. "She leads by her actions, but also her words. She grew so much as a player -- even from her junior year to her senior year. She missed out on this opportunity last year because of an injury and that really fueled her this season. She's special and we're going to miss her."