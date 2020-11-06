Diller-Odell gets back to the state championship

The set remained close, but with the score 14-14, three more kills by Karli Heidemann and another by Swanson highlighted a 4-1 run and gave the Griffins an 18-15 lead.

Out of a timeout, the Griffins went on to score seven of the next eight points to win the set 25-16.

Diller-Odell jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the third set, forcing an Irish timeout. Out of that timeout, an error by Sacred Heart followed by an ace by Madelyn Meyerle and kills by Addison Heidemann and Karli Heidemann made it 12-4.

Sacred Heart would get back to within four at 17-13 and again at 23-19, but back-to-back kills by Karli Heidemann and Meyerle put the set away at 25-19.

The Heidemann sisters led the way for Diller-Odell once again. Sophomore Karli Heidemann had 18 kills, two blocks, two ace serves and 10 digs while Addison Heidemann had 32 assists, five kills, a block, an ace and nine digs.

"The biggest thing those two do is they show up and they are coachable," Hestermann said of the Heidemann sisters. "They work hard and whatever challenge you give them, they are going to do their best to meet that challenge and be successful."

Lilly Swanson also had a nice match for the Griffins. The freshman middle hitter had nine kills and two blocks.