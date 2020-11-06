Diller-Odell gets back to the state championship

LINCOLN -- Diller-Odell will have a chance to win their second consecutive state title after sweeping Falls City Sacred Heart Friday morning in the semifinals.
The top-seeded Lady Griffins won the match over Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. It was the fifth meeting between the two rivals with Diller-Odell winning all but one of those meetings.
With the win, they will play in the Class D2 State Championship game at 9 a.m. on Saturday against CWA at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said her team wanted to come out and make a statement in their semifinal match.
"The girls showed up and did that today," Hestermann said. "After not starting off very good yesterday, we wanted to correct that and I think the girls came out and started a lot better today and that just carried on throughout the rest of the match."
After losing their first set to Nebraska Christian in the quarterfinals on Thursday, the Griffins were nearly flawless from the get go on Friday. They jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set and extended that lead to 19-9, eventually winning 25-14.
The only adversity they experienced in the match came early in the second set when they fell behind the Irish 7-3, but two kills by Karli Heidemann and two kills by Lilly Swanson quickly tied it at 7-7.
The set remained close, but with the score 14-14, three more kills by Karli Heidemann and another by Swanson highlighted a 4-1 run and gave the Griffins an 18-15 lead.
Out of a timeout, the Griffins went on to score seven of the next eight points to win the set 25-16.
Diller-Odell jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the third set, forcing an Irish timeout. Out of that timeout, an error by Sacred Heart followed by an ace by Madelyn Meyerle and kills by Addison Heidemann and Karli Heidemann made it 12-4.
Sacred Heart would get back to within four at 17-13 and again at 23-19, but back-to-back kills by Karli Heidemann and Meyerle put the set away at 25-19.
The Heidemann sisters led the way for Diller-Odell once again. Sophomore Karli Heidemann had 18 kills, two blocks, two ace serves and 10 digs while Addison Heidemann had 32 assists, five kills, a block, an ace and nine digs.
"The biggest thing those two do is they show up and they are coachable," Hestermann said of the Heidemann sisters. "They work hard and whatever challenge you give them, they are going to do their best to meet that challenge and be successful."
Lilly Swanson also had a nice match for the Griffins. The freshman middle hitter had nine kills and two blocks.
"Lilly has really come around this season from when we got her in the summer," Hestermann said. "She's really been working hard and she's also very coachable, which is what any coach wants. She's willing to put in the extra work after practice and that is really helping her be successful."
Ava Lovitt had seven kills and 11 digs while Madelyn Meyerle had six kills, two ace serves and 16 digs. Elecea Saathoff added three kills and two ace serves.
Diller-Odell won the Class D1 State Championship last year and are trying to repeat in Class D2 this year.
CWC is 33-1 on the season and the No. 2 seed in Class D2. They reached the finals by sweeping Maywood-Hayes Center 25-17, 25-20, 25-21. Diller-Odell has not played CWC this season.
"It feels great to be in the state championship," Hestermann said. "We've just got to come out ready to play like we have every match this season. We've got to make sure we do what we need to do on our side of the net in order to be successful."
