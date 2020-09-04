Diller-Odell off to hot start at Freeman Invite

In their second match, Southern beat Parkview Christian in straight sets 25-11, 25-11.

Klover had six kills while Karlee Crosier and Tori Smith had four kills each. Callie Cooper had three kills and Alaina Klover had one kill. Carley Saathoff had 10 assists.

Southern had 13 ace serves. Tori Smith had five ac4es, Maddie Wegner had four aces, Alaina Klover had two aces and Callie Cooper and Kaylee Klover had one ace each. Maddie Wegner had seven digs for the Lady Raiders.

Southern is now 3-2 on the season and will be in action again next Thursday when they travel to Weeping Water.

Beatrice Invite slated for Saturday

The Beatrice volleyball team will be hosting their invite on Saturday. Beatrice will have their first game at 9 a.m. against Omaha Duchesne.

With a win, Beatrice would play at 11 a.m.m against the winner of Elkhorn and Omaha Gross. With a loss, they would play the loser of Elkhorn and Omaha Gross -- also at 11 a.m.

The seventh place match will be at 1:30 p.m., the fifth place match will be at 2:30 p.m., the third place match will be at 1:30 p.m. and the first place match will be at 2:30 p.m.