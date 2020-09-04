Diller-Odell off to hot start at Freeman Invite

ADAMS -- The defending Class C2 State Champion Diller-Odell volleyball team got off to a hot start at the Freeman Invite on Thursday.
They swept Deshler in their opening match 25-11, 25-23 before sweeping Johnson-Brock in their second match 25-19, 25-18.
In the win over Johnson-Brock, Karli Heidemann led the way for the Lady Griffins with 14 kills while Madelyn Meyerle and Addison Heidemann had four kills each. Ava Lovitt had three kills, Lilly Swanson had two kills and Elecea Saathoff had one kill. Addison Heidemann had 19 assists.
From the service line, Diller-Odell had six ace serves, including three from Meyerle. Addison Heidemann, Lovitt and Karli Heidemann had one ace serve each.
Defensively, Meyerle had six digs while Addison Heidemann, Karli Heidemann and Ava Lovitt had four digs each. Addison Heidemann and Elecea Saathoff had two blocks each while Lilly Swanson had one block.
Stats were not submitted for Diller-Odell's first game against Deshler.
Freeman split their two matches on Thursday. They fell to Mead 25-21, 25-18 in their first game before beating Pawnee City 25-18, 25-11 in their second match.
Pawnee City also fell in their other match to Elmwood-Murdock 25-12, 25-23.
Sterling lost both of their matches on Thursday. They lost to Deshler 25-23, 25-16 before losing to Johnson-Brock 25-22, 25-23.
The Freeman Invite continues on Saturday with Diller-Odell playing Sterling at 10 a.m..
After that, the championship bracket semifinals will take place at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. before the championship match is played at 1 p.m.
There will also be consolation matches in the South Gym of Freeman High School that will follow the same schedule as the championship bracket.
Southern sweeps triangular
The Southern volleyball team swept a triangular at Lewiston on Thursday.
The Lady Raiders defeated host team Lewiston in straight sets 25-14, 25-21.
Kaylee Klover led the offense with seven kills while Tori Smith had four kills and Callie Cooper had three kills. Maddie Wegner and Karlee Crosier had two kills each. Kaylee Klover had eight assists while Alaina Klover and Saathoff had five assists each.
Southern had 13 ace serves in the match, including three from Kaylee Klover and two each from Maddie Wegner, Karlee Crosier, Alaina Klover, Tori Smith and Callie Cooper.
Defensively, Callie Cooper and Kaylee Klover had two blocks each while Karlee Crosier had one block. Maddie Wegner had nine digs.
In their second match, Southern beat Parkview Christian in straight sets 25-11, 25-11.
Klover had six kills while Karlee Crosier and Tori Smith had four kills each. Callie Cooper had three kills and Alaina Klover had one kill. Carley Saathoff had 10 assists.
Southern had 13 ace serves. Tori Smith had five ac4es, Maddie Wegner had four aces, Alaina Klover had two aces and Callie Cooper and Kaylee Klover had one ace each. Maddie Wegner had seven digs for the Lady Raiders.
Southern is now 3-2 on the season and will be in action again next Thursday when they travel to Weeping Water.
Beatrice Invite slated for Saturday
The Beatrice volleyball team will be hosting their invite on Saturday. Beatrice will have their first game at 9 a.m. against Omaha Duchesne.
With a win, Beatrice would play at 11 a.m.m against the winner of Elkhorn and Omaha Gross. With a loss, they would play the loser of Elkhorn and Omaha Gross -- also at 11 a.m.
The seventh place match will be at 1:30 p.m., the fifth place match will be at 2:30 p.m., the third place match will be at 1:30 p.m. and the first place match will be at 2:30 p.m.
Other teams in the tournament include Aurora, Malcolm, Waverly and Millard West JV.
Other Sunland scores
Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 (3-0)
Falls City def. JCC, 25-13, 25-22 (2-0)
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
HTRS def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)
HTRS def. JCC 25-10, 17-25, 25-18 (2-1)
Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16 (3-0)
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11 (2-1)
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 (3-0)
