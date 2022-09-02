Diller-Odell off to hot start at Freeman Invite

ADAMS -- Diller-Odell won their first two matches at the Freeman Invite on Thursday and are in prime position to get to Saturday's championship match.

The Lady Griffins opened their tournament with a two set sweep of Mead 25-14, 25-12.

All-stater Karli Heidemann led the attack for Diller-Odell with 13 kills.

Berkelee Beekman had five kills, Keira Hennerberg had three kills and Aidan McKinney, Myleigh Weers and Baileigh Vilda had one kill each. Hennerberg had 19 assists.

From the service line, the Lady Griffins got one ace serve each from Beekman, Vilda, Ashley Duis and Heidemann.

Defensively, McKinney had three blocks wile Weers and Vilda had two blocks each. Hennerberg had one block. Vilda had eight digs.

In their second match of the evening, Diller-Odell defeated Sterling in three sets 25-19, 21-25, 25-22.

Heidemann once again led the offensive attack with 20 kills. Weers had seven kills, Beekman had six kills, Hennerberg had three kills and Vilda had two kills. Hennerberg had 29 assists.

Diller-Odell had a total of nine ace serves. Heidemann had four aces, Tatum Schroeder had two aces and Beekman, Hennerberg and Duis had one ace each.

Defensively, McKinney had three blocks while Weers and Vilda had two blocks each. Beekman had nine digs and Hennerberg had eight digs.

With the two wins, Diller-Odell runs their record to 3-0 on the season. They fill finish pool play at 9 a.m. on Saturday against Deshler before beginning the championship bracket.

In Sterling's first match on Thursday, they swept Deshler 25-13, 25-16.

The Lady Jets are 2-1 on the season and they will finish pool play against Mead at 9 a.m. on Saturday before playing in either the championship or consolation bracket.

Host team Freeman is in Pool A of the tournament and they went 1-1 on Thursday.

The Lady Falcons won their first match over Johnson-Brock in three sets 17-25, 25-23, 25-20.

Freeman lost their second match to Elmwood-Murdock in three sets 20-25, 25-23, 25-22.

Alicia Johansen and Rilyn Otto led the offensive attack for Freeman with seven kills each while Kylie Boyer and Faith Holland had four kills each and Lexi Winkle had three kills. Kinley Speth had 25 assists.

From the service line, Speth and Winkle had four ace serves each. Defensively, Johansen had four blocks. Ruby Goes had 23 digs and Boyer had 14 digs.

With the split, Freeman is now 1-3 on the season and will await to see their opponent on Saturday until the conclusion of Pool B's matches.

In the third match of Pool A, Johnson-Brock defeated Elmwood-Murdock 16-25, 25-22, 25-23.

The semifinals will be played at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with the third place match taking place at noon and the championship match taking place at 1 p.m. All of those games will be played in the north gym.

The consolation matches will be played at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and non in the south gym.

Other Sunland scores Fairbury def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 (3-1) Falls City def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-10 (2-0) Falls City def. JCC, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21 (2-1) HTRS def. JCC 25-15, 25-23 (2-0) Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0) Wilber-Clatonia def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21 (2-1) Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-6, 25-9 (2-0) Lewiston def. Southern, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16 (2-1) Norris def. Bennington, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 (3-0)