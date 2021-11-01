Diller-Odell overcomes adversity, wins district title

FAIRFIELD -- Two time defending state champion Diller-Odell was dealt a devastating blow midway through the practice week, but it didn't deter them from winning a district championship on Saturday.

Despite losing All-State outside hitter Karli Heidemann to a knee injury on Wednesday, the Lady Griffins were able to roll to a win over Bertrand Saturday at Sandy Creek High School.

Diller-Odell, who was the No. 6 seed in Class D2, swept 11-seeded Bertrand 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 to punch their ticket to the state tournament, where they will try to once again defend their state title.

Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said it was tough losing Heidemann, but was proud of how her team accepted the challenge.

"Getting to state is what we have been working for all season long," Hestermann said. "I liked how the girls were able to adjust to their new spots. We just put this together on Thursday and they were able to come out an execute what we gave them and I loved that they were able to do that."

With Heidemann sitting on the bench in street clothes, the Lady Griffins would need others to step up-- and step up they did.

Sophomore Lilly Swanson pounded home 18 kills while freshman Myleigh Weers had nine kills and senior Madelyn Meyerle had eight kills. Sophomore Keira Hennerberg did the distributing, dishing out 32 assists in the match.

"Lilly and Myleigh and everybody stepped up because they knew they needed to," Hestermann said. "A lot of our girls see Karli (Heidemann) as a close friend, so they want to do this for her. That is something that is motivating us right now."

The first set was close early with Diller-Odell clinging to a 9-7 lead. A kill by Meyerle and two ace serves by Rachel Stanosheck made it 12-7 and forced a Bertrand timeout.

Out of the timeout, Diller-Odell scored three of the next four points to make it 15-8. Swanson and Weers had kills during that run.

Bertrand eventually got back within two at 19-17, but two straight points, including a block from Weers, made it 21-17. Weers would combine for a block with Stansosheck late in the match as the Griffins went on to win 25-19.

Diller-Odell motored out to a 5-0 lead early in the second set thanks to two kills by Weers and and a double block by Weers and Keira Hennerberg.

Bertrand got back with two points on a couple occasions, the latest being at 14-12. Diller-Odell scored eight of the next seven 10 points, though, to open a 22-14 lead. They would coast to the 25-19 win from there.

Diller-Odell jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third set, but Bertrand fought back to tie it at 9-9 and then took an 11-9 lead.

The Griffins got it tied at 12-12 before scoring seven of the next eight points to opene an 18-14 lead. Swanson had four kills during that run while Stanosheck and Baileigh Vilda combined for a block and Ashley Duis had an ace serve.

Vilda and a block and two kills down the stretch to help the Griffins coast to another 25-19 win, clinching the match 3-0.

The Diller-Odell team had a dog pile celebration on their side of the net before Swanson shared a long hug with the injured Heidemann. The team was then presented the district championship trophy and sang their fight song with the Griffin crowd that made the trip.

The brackets for the Class D2 State Tournament have been announced. Diller-Odell (23-9) is the No. 6 seed and they will play at 11 a.m. on Thursday against third-seeded MHC (26-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena's South Court.

With a win, they would play the winner of second-seeded St. Francis (23-5) and seventh-seeded Anselmo Merna (24-8) at 11 a.m. on Friday at PBA.

On the other side of the D2 bracket, No. 1 seed Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) plays No. 8 seed Exeter-Milligan (20-10) and No. 4 seed Stuart (26-5) plays No. 5 seed Wynot (21-9).

Diller-Odell will have to continue playing without their star player Heidemann, but Hesterman said her team will be focused and ready to go.

"Our mentality is to just take it game by game," Hestermann said. "Our saying this year is to stay in the moment, and that's what we have to do to get as far as we can at state. We want to play in the moment and focus on who is in front of us. That's what we plan to do."

