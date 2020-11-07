Diller-Odell repeats as state champs

CWC didn't quit, though. They scored the next four points to tie it at 14-14. Senior Ava Lovitt then put down back to back kills to take the set 16-14, giving the Griffins the state title.

The Lady Griffins dog piled in the middle of the court to celebrate their second straight championship.

Karli Heidemann, who led Diller-Odell with 29 kills, said there was no way they were going to let the match slip away after fighting back from an early 7-0 deficit.

"We knew we just had to keep our composure," Karli Heidemann said. "As a team, we've came back from bigger leads than that. We knew we could fight back and we knew we had it."

Senior Addison Heidemann, Karli's sister, had 35 assists in the match. She said their confidence never wavered during that dramatic fifth set.

"I didn't think there was any nerves on our team," Heidemann said. "Because we knew we've come back from more than that. So we knew we just had to chip away and be more discipline than the other team."

Senior Ava Lovitt had five kills in the match, but none bigger11 than the final two that put the match away.