Diller-Odell repeats as state champs

as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins celebrate after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins celebrate after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins hoist the Class D2 Volleyball State Champion trophy after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Madelyn Meyerle (left) and Addison Heidemann (right) embrace after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann (left) and Karli Heidemann (right) hug after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Madelyn Meyerle (left) and Addison Heidemann (right) embrace after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins celebrate after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins celebrate after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins celebrate after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins celebrate after defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins celebrate after a score as Diller-Odell defeats the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann serves the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt passes the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt reaches for a dig as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann serves the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins meet in a huddle during the match against the CWC Renegades in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins react after a point in the second set as Diller-Odell defeats the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins react after a point in the second set as Diller-Odell defeats the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt (left) and Elecea Saathoff (right) attempt a block as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann sets the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann sets the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins react after a point in the second set as Diller-Odell defeats the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins celebrate a block as Diller-Odell defeats the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann sets the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt (middle) tips the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Lilly Swanson serves as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidemann serves during the second set as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Elecea Saathoff serves during the second set as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt leaps for a spike as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Madeline Swanson cannot reach a ball during the second set as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Lady Griffins huddle up as Diller-Odell defeats the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Elecea Saathoff tips the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidemann passes the ball as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidemann serves as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt (5) reacts after a Griffin block as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidemann reacts after a kill during the first set as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Lilly Swanson reacts after getting a block as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Lilly Swanson blocks the ball at the net as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt comes up with a dig as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt serves as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Elecea Saathoff receives a serve as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidemann spikes the ball during the first set as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Elecea Saathoff receives a serve as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidemann, Addison Heidemann, Madelyn Meyerle, and Lilly Swanson react after a point as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Elecea Saathoff serves during the first set as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Addison Heidemann sets the ball during the first set as the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeat the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
The Diller-Odell Lady Griffins line up before the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
Diller-Odell’s Ava Lovitt and Addison Heidemann fire up their teammates prior to the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins defeating the CWC Renegades, 3-2, in the Class D2 Volleyball State Championship on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb.
LINCOLN -- Diller-Odell claimed their second straight state championship and they did it in thrilling fashion.
After winning the first to sets against Chambers Wheeler Central, Diller-Odell let the next two sets slip away, setting up a dramatic fifth set.
The Griffins fell behind 7-0 in that fifth set, but eventually clawed back into it to win the match 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14 and claim the Class D2 State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
It's the second state championship for Diller-Odell in schools history. Last year, they won state in Class D1.
Head coach Reba Hestermann was proud of how her team responded to adversity after letting a two set lead slip away and then falling behind early in the fifth set.
"Thee girls are resilient and they're willing to do anything they can to win and that's what I love about this team," Hestermann said.
Diller-Odell fell behind 7-0 in the fifth set, but a point finally broke that run and allowed sophomore Karli Heidemann to get back on the front row. The Griffins would go on a 9-2 run to tie the set at 9-9. Karli Heidemann had three kills during that run while Madelyn Meyerle had an ace serve.
With the score 10-10, Diller-Odell would go on a 4-0 run thanks to two kills from Karli Heidemann and one kill each from Addison Heidemann and Lilly Swanson to make it 14-10.