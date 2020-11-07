 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diller-Odell repeats as state champs
View Comments
top story

Diller-Odell repeats as state champs

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN -- Diller-Odell claimed their second straight state championship and they did it in thrilling fashion.

After winning the first to sets against Chambers Wheeler Central, Diller-Odell let the next two sets slip away, setting up a dramatic fifth set.

The Griffins fell behind 7-0 in that fifth set, but eventually clawed back into it to win the match 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14 and claim the Class D2 State Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

It's the second state championship for Diller-Odell in schools history. Last year, they won state in Class D1.

Head coach Reba Hestermann was proud of how her team responded to adversity after letting a two set lead slip away and then falling behind early in the fifth set.

"Thee girls are resilient and they're willing to do anything they can to win and that's what I love about this team," Hestermann said.

Diller-Odell fell behind 7-0 in the fifth set, but a point finally broke that run and allowed sophomore Karli Heidemann to get back on the front row. The Griffins would go on a 9-2 run to tie the set at 9-9. Karli Heidemann had three kills during that run while Madelyn Meyerle had an ace serve.

With the score 10-10, Diller-Odell would go on a 4-0 run thanks to two kills from Karli Heidemann and one kill each from Addison Heidemann and Lilly Swanson to make it 14-10.

CWC didn't quit, though. They scored the next four points to tie it at 14-14. Senior Ava Lovitt then put down back to back kills to take the set 16-14, giving the Griffins the state title.

The Lady Griffins dog piled in the middle of the court to celebrate their second straight championship.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Karli Heidemann, who led Diller-Odell with 29 kills, said there was no way they were going to let the match slip away after fighting back from an early 7-0 deficit. 

"We knew we just had to keep our composure," Karli Heidemann said. "As a team, we've came back from bigger leads than that. We knew we could fight back and we knew we had it."

Senior Addison Heidemann, Karli's sister, had 35 assists in the match. She said their confidence never wavered during that dramatic fifth set.

"I didn't think there was any nerves on our team," Heidemann said. "Because we knew we've come back from more than that. So we knew we just had to chip away and be more discipline than the other team."

Senior Ava Lovitt had five kills in the match, but none bigger11 than the final two that put the match away.

"I definitely knew I needed to execute because it was close in the fourth set at 14-14," Lovitt said. "I knew I needed to step up and kill the ball."

Diller-Odell looked like they were on their way to another sweep after winning the first two sets, but CWC built a big lead in their third set win. They then squeaked out a fourth set win to force a fifth and decisive set.

Addison Heidemann said CWC showed what kind of team they are.

"They're a great team and they have awesome hitters," Addison Heidemann said. "Just playing a team like that was so much fun and it was great competition. They did a great job coming back from two sets and they showed their resiliency as well."

In addition to Karli Heidmann's 29 kills, Madelyn Meyerle and Ava Lovitt had five kills each, Addison Heidemann and Swanson had three kills each and Elecea Saathoff had one kill. Saathoff was in on seven blocks while both Heidemanns and Lilly Swanson were in on three blocks each.

It was Diller-Odell's sixth state tournament appearance in school history and their second state championship. They've been in the state final four of the last six years. This year's team finishes the season with a 33-1 record.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News