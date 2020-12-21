Diller-Odell stays unbeaten with win over Lewiston

ODELL -- Lewiston didn't have an answer for Austin Jurgens Friday night at Diller-Odell High School.

Jurgens had 24 points for the Griffins in a 52-34 win over the Tigers. With the win, Diller-Odell improves to 6-0 on the season as they head into the holiday break.

Diller-Odell jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter. Jurgens started the scoring with a basket and then scored again after a basket by Lewiston's Hayden Christen, making it 4-2 early.

Nate Lyons then scored to extend the Griffin lead to 6-2, but Christen came back with a basket to cut the deficit back to two.

Two straight baskets by Jacob Meyer and a fast break lay up by Jurgens extended the Griffin lead to 12-4.

Lewiston's Jonathan Janssen ended the run with a jumper, but two free throws by Jurgens extended the lead back to 14-6. Lewiston would hit two free throws to make it 14-8 after one.

Jurgens scored on another fast break lay up to start the second quarter, but Christen came back with a basket in the post to make it 16-10.

Paxton Mohr and Mathew Barker traded free throws to make it 17-11. Back to back baskets by Mohr and Kaden Sutton extended the Griffin lead to 21-11.

