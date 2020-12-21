Diller-Odell stays unbeaten with win over Lewiston

ODELL -- Lewiston didn't have an answer for Austin Jurgens Friday night at Diller-Odell High School.
Jurgens had 24 points for the Griffins in a 52-34 win over the Tigers. With the win, Diller-Odell improves to 6-0 on the season as they head into the holiday break.
Diller-Odell jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter. Jurgens started the scoring with a basket and then scored again after a basket by Lewiston's Hayden Christen, making it 4-2 early.
Nate Lyons then scored to extend the Griffin lead to 6-2, but Christen came back with a basket to cut the deficit back to two.
Two straight baskets by Jacob Meyer and a fast break lay up by Jurgens extended the Griffin lead to 12-4.
Lewiston's Jonathan Janssen ended the run with a jumper, but two free throws by Jurgens extended the lead back to 14-6. Lewiston would hit two free throws to make it 14-8 after one.
Jurgens scored on another fast break lay up to start the second quarter, but Christen came back with a basket in the post to make it 16-10.
Paxton Mohr and Mathew Barker traded free throws to make it 17-11. Back to back baskets by Mohr and Kaden Sutton extended the Griffin lead to 21-11.
Lewiston went on a 4-0 run after baskets by Caleb Rule and Barker, making it 21-15. Lyons connected from three point range, thoug, extending the lead back to 24-15. Barker finished the second quarter with two free throws ot make it 24-17 at the half.
Jurgens and Lyons opened the third quarter with back-to-back baskets to make it 28-17.
A jumper by Rule, a free throw by Brady Bledsaw and a three pointer by Christen got Lewiston back to within five at 28-23.
Diller-Odell answered with a 6-0 run. Cooper Ebeling started the run with a jumper and Jurgens followed that up with two free throws. Meyer capped the run with a jumper to make it 34-23.
After a Lewiston basket, Jurgens would score in the post and Meyer could connect with a jumper to extend their lead to 38-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Diller-Odell extended their lead to 44-27 early in the fourth quarter and they would coast to the 52-34 win from there.
In addition to Jurgens' 24 points, Lyons had nine, Meyer had eight, Mohr had five, Ebeling had four and Sutton had two.
Christen led Lewiston with 11 points while Barker had nine, Rule and Abel Gonzalez had for each and Bledsaw and Jon Janssen had three each.
Diller-Odell improves to 6-0 and they will be in action again on Dec. 28 when they host Tri County. Lewiston falls to 0-4 on the season.
Other boys scores
BEATRICE 53, OMAHA RONCALLI 46
Beatrice 12 11 13 9 8 -- 53
Omaha Roncalli 16 11 12 6 1 -- 46
Beatrice--Crandall 7, Jurgens 8, Smith 4, Pethoud 6, Glynn 21, Timmerman 7.
Omaha Roncalli--Schwarz 4, Rodgers 10, Schott 2, Ryan 2, Evans 3, Orr 22, McGill 3.
LOUISVILLE 57, JCC 44
Louisville 15 15 12 15 -- 57
JCC 14 6 12 12 -- 44
Louisville--Hrabik 18, Klein 11, Heard 11, Ahl 8, Powell 5, Ball 2, Luellen 2.
JCC--Anthoz 21, Scheuster 9, Holthus 8, Rivera 4, Haughton 2.
AUBURN 59, FREEMAN 23
Freeman 2 5 12 4 -- 23
Auburn 8 19 15 17 -- 59
Freeman--H. Ruse 10, C. Ruse 6, Wallman 5, Currie 2.
Auburn--C. Binder 17, R, Binder 13, M. Binder 9, Patzel 7, Frary 6, Roybaz 3, Dixon 2, Baltzenserger 2.
GILTNER 52, MERIDIAN 34
Giltner 10 14 15 17 -- 52
Meridian 9 6 13 6 -- 34
Giltner--Roth 6, Davidson 2, Humphrey 11, Krenth 3, Craig 5, Smith 22.
Meridian--Paul 1, Escobar 3, Herrera 3, Rut 4, Dennis 13, Sones 10.
NORRIS 66, SEWARD 22
Seward 1 8 9 4 -- 22
Norris 4 23 27 12 -- 66
Seward--stats not provided.
Norris--Deveaux 13, Hood 18, Mueller 10, Small 6, Rice 11, Hausmann 2, Brodersen 3, Wubbels 3.
WILBER-CLATONIA 46, SANDY CREEK 25
Wilber-Clatonia 10 11 13 12 -- 46
Sandy Creek 10 2 7 6 -- 25
Wilber-Clatonia--Thompson 8, Wenz 6, Combs 6, Homolka 13, Kracke 9, Kreshel 2, Kvasnicka 2.
Sandy Creek--Brockman 5, Biltoft 7, Shuck 2, Lally 3, Shaw 8.
WILBER-CLATONIA 37, FILLMORE CENTRAL 32
Fillmore Central 3 12 9 8 -- 32
Wilber-Clatonia 12 6 6 13 -- 37
Fillmore Central--Lauby 10, Nichols 8, Theobald 7, Maciel 2, Wolf 2, Uldrich 2, Hiatt 1.
W-C--Homolka 11, Combs 10, Thompson 7, Kracke 6, Kreshel 3.
