Diller-Odell, Sterling fall in MUDECAS opener

The Diller-Odell volleyball team couldn’t hold onto big leads in the first and third sets in a loss to Johnson-Brock in the first round of the MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament.

Johnson-Brock, the sixth seed in the A Division, defeated third-seeded Diller-Odell 27-25, 13-25, 20-25 at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College.

In the first set, Karli Heidemann got rolling early with four kills and an ace to help the Griffins build a 6-3 lead. Johnson-Brock fought back to tie it at 7-7, but Diller-Odell scored four straight points thanks to two ace serves by Keira Hennerberg and a kill by Aidan McKinney, making it 11-7.

Diller-Odell continued to build their lead to 18-10, but Johnson-Brock scored 13 of the next 14 points to take a 23-19 lead.

The Griffins fought back to tie it 24-24. They game was also tied 25-25 before the Eagles finally scored two straight points to get the 27-25 win.

Diller-Odell controlled the second set from start to finish. They jumped out to an early 8-2 lead behind three kills from Heidemann, two ace serves by Baileigh Vilda and a kill by Myleigh Weers.

After Johnson-Brock scored a point, Diller-Odell would answer with an 8-0 run behind the serving of Heidemann. She had two aces and a kill during the run. Berkelee Beekman and Hennerberg had two kills each. That made it 16-3 and Diller-Odell never looked back on their way to the 25-13 win.

The Griffins jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third set after two aces from Beekman and two kills by Heidemann.

From there, they extended their lead to 13-3 with Heidmann getting three kills and an ace during the run and Weers and Beekman getting one kill each.

Johnson-Brock wouldn’t go away, though, cutting their deficit to 15-10 and forcing a Diller-Odell timeout. They then cut their deficit to 18-17, forcing another timeout.

That match would be tied at 20-20 before Johnson-Brock scored five straight points to win the set 25-20 and the match 2-1.

With the win, Johnson-Brock will play in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Truman Center. Diller-Odell falls to the consolation bracket at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Truman Center.

Sterling swept by BDS

The Sterling Lady Jets lost two tight sets to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Monday might in their MUDECAS opener.

The Jets, who are the No. 7 seed in the A Division, fell to second-seeded BDS 25-23, 28-26.

With the loss, Sterling falls to the consolation bracket where they will play Diller-Odell at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Truman Center. BDS plays Johnson-Brock at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the semifinals at the Truman Center.

The first set between BDS and Sterling was tight throughout, but Sterling had a 19-16 lead late. BDS scored four of the next five points to tie it. The game was also tied at 21-21 and 22-22 before BDS scored three of the next four points to win 25-23.

Sterling had a 22-17 lead late in the second set, but BDS scored for of the next five to make it 23-21. Sterling was serving for match point at 24-21, but BDS rallied for three straight points to make it 24-24.

The score was tied at 25-25 and 26-26 before BDS rallied for two straight points to win the set 28-26 and the match 2-0.

In the MUDECAS B Division Meridian will play Johnson County Central in the semifinals Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. at Beatrice High School. Pawnee City will play Southern at 5:45 p.m. on a consolation match at Beatrice High School.

Top-seeded HTRS will play in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beatrice High School against the winner of Monday's late game between fifth-seeded Tri County and fourth-seeded Lewiston.

Monday MUDECAS scores

A Division

(6)Palmyra def (3)Diller-Odell 27-25, 13-25, 25-20

(2)BDS def (7) Sterling 25-23, 28-26

(1)Sacred Heart vs. (8) Exeter-Milligan

(4)Palmyra vs. (5)Freeman LATE

B Division

(3)Meridian def (6)Pawnee City 25-9, 25-21

(2)JCC def (7)Southern 25-21, 25-17

(1)HTRS def (8)Parkview Christian 25-7, 25-11

(4)Lewiston vs. (5)Tri County LATE

