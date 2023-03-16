Diode Technologies will be sponsoring the first annual MUDECAS Girls and Boys All-Star games this weekend.

The games will be played at Diller-Odell High School on Saturday with the girls game tipping off at 4:30 p.m. and the boys game starting at 6:15 p.m.

The game will be made up of students from the Class of 2023 that attend one of the MUDECAS Association Schools.

Proceeds will go to the MUDECAS Association.

The MUDECAS Association is coming off a solid week in which three schools won boys state championships. Freeman, Johnson-Brock and Parkview Christian all won their respective classes at the NSAA State Tournament while Tri County and Falls City Sacred Heart also qualified for state.

The week before in the girls state tournament, Falls City Sacred Heart won a state championship while Johnson-Brock was a state qualifier.

Member schools of the MUDECAS Association include Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, Diller-Odell, Exeter-Milligan, Falls City Sacred Heart, Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Johnson-Brock, Lewiston, Meridian, Palmyra, Parkview Christian, Pawnee City, Wymore Southern, Sterling and Tri County.

Tri County won the 2023MUDECAS boys A Division Championship with a win over Parkview Christian while Pawnee City won the B Division with a win over BDS.

Falls City Sacred Heart won the MUDECAS Girls A Division with a win over Johnson-Brock while Meridian won the B Division with a win over Lewiston.