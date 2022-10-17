Diller-Odell wins Pioneer Conference championship

ODELL -- The Diller-Odell volleyball team swept their way to a Pioneer Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.

Diller-Odell, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, swept fifth-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in three sets 25-23, 25-13, 25-18.

The win improves the Lady Griffins' record to 24-5 on the season. Since a disappointing 1-2 finish at the MUDECAS Tournament in early September, Diller-Odell has won 17 of their last 18 matches.

Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said her team came out and executed the way they needed to.

"You could tell their hearts and souls were out on the court," Hestermann said. "They came out with passion and fire. It also helped that we were on our home court and had our home crowd here. I'm very proud of the girls. They deserve this championship and hopefully we can keep it up going as we move forward."

Diller-Odell's only stress against HTRS on Saturday was at the end of the first set. After Diller-Odell built a 19-12 lead, HTRS fought all the way back to within two at 24-22, forcing the Griffins to take their first timeout.

HTRS scored again out of the timeout to make it 24-23, but a kill by Karli Heidemann put the set away 25-23.

Hestermann said the timeout was just to settle her team down.

"We just told them we have to show up every single point," Hestermann said. "It's not going to get handed to us. We have to earn every point."

Diller-Odell built a 9-4 lead early in the second half and maintained a safe lead all the way to the 25-13 win.

In the third set, they jumped out to a 9-2 lead before HTRS fought back to within two at 10-8. The Griffins scored five of the next six points to extend their lead to 15-9. They maintained a safe lead the rest of the way, eventually winning 25-18 to complete the sweep.

Heidemann led the way for Diller-Odell with 20 kills, three ace serves and four blocks.

Hestermann said Heidemann is motivated after getting injured last season and having to miss the postseason.

"It was a big goal of hers to come back even stronger," Hestermann said. "The last season didn't end how she wanted, but she's a hard-working girl and she deserves all she's getting on the court."

Berkelee Beekman and Baileigh Vilda had six kills each, Keira Hennerberg and Myleigh Weers had three kills each and Aidan McKinney had two kills. Hennerberg had 34 assists.

In addition to their kills, Vilda had seven blocks, McKinney had four blocks, Weers had three blocks and Beekman had one block.

From the service line, Tatum Schroeder had three aces, Ashley Duis had one ace and Beekman and Vilda had one ace each.

Hestermann is pleased with how her team is starting to gel together lately after the disappointing finish at MUDECAS.

"We've been through some rough patches, but it's lessons we have to learn," Hestermann said. "We had to make some fixes and I think we're playing well right now because of the things we learned from those tough moments earlier in the season."

The Lady Griffins will host Johnson County Central on Tuesday before wrapping up their regular season at Friend on Friday. Diller-Odell is currently sixth in the D2 wildcard rankings.

Hestermann said winning a conference championship is good momentum going into postseason play.

"These wins are going to be big going into next week," Hestermann said. "We want to have that high energy and momentum going into subdistricts."

Other Sunland volleyball scores Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9 (3-0) Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13 (2-1) Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-21 (2-0) Lutheran High Northeast def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-11, 25-23 (2-1) Fairbury def. Wood River, 25-19, 18-25, 25-17 (2-1) Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0) Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-22 (2-0) Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-20, 25-17 (2-0)