Diller-Odell wins thriller district final, heading back to state

ODELL -- It came down to the final two points, but Diller-Odell was able to hang on in their district final match against Exeter-Milligan and are heading back to the state tournament.

The Lady Griffins won the match in five sets 25-13, 17-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-13 Saturday at Diller-Odell High School.

The win qualifies the Lady Griffins for the state tournament. Diller-Odell (29-5) is the No. 5 seed in Class D2 and will open against No. 4 seed Shelton (30-2) at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said Saturday's district final match was a little close for comfort, but all that matters is they got the win.

"A win is a win," Hestermann said. "And now we get to go to state, which is a blessing."

Diller-Odell's match against Exeter-Milligan came down to the fifth and final set and things looked good early when the Griffins jumped out to a 8-4 lead behind five kills from Karli Heidemann and a kill from Berkelee Beekman.

Diller-Odell extended their lead to 11-5 behind two kills from Keira Hennerberg and a kill by Baileigh Vilda.

After a timeout, Exeter-Milligan scored three straight points to make it 11-8, forcing Diller-Odell into a timeout.

The Griffins scored two points out of the timeout to make it 13-8, but the Lady Timberwolves scored five straight points to tie it 13-13.

An error by Exeter-Milligan made it 14-13 and then Heidemann was able to power a kill down, giving the Griffins the 15-13 win and punching their ticket to state.

Hestermann said her team could have panicked again when Exeter-Milligan fought back from a 13-8 deficit to tie it at 13-13, but they battled through it.

"We just said we had to trust and believe in our abilities that we have been working through all year," Hestermann said. "We knew we could finish those last two points off and we were able to get it done."

Diller-Odell was dominant in the first set, jumping out to an 8-1 lead and never letting Exeter-Milligan getting back any closer than four points. Heidemann had 11 kills in the first set.

In the second set, Exeter-Milligan jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but the Griffins scored eight straight points behind five kills from Heidemann and an ace serve by Baileigh Vilda.

Exeter-Milligan rallied back into it, though, and with a 22-17 lead, they would rattle off three straight ace serves to win the set 25-17.

"In the first set we came out really strong and were dominating the floor," Hestermann said. "In the second set, Exeter-Milligan got settled in a little bit and we got a little too comfortable.

Diller-Odell was once against dominant in the third set, jumping out to an 8-1 lead and never looking back. The Griffins had 10 ace serves in the set, including five from Heidemann, four from Vilda and one from Ashley Duis.

"Serving has been a point of emphasis for us all year," Hestermann said. "When you have aggressive serving, it just helps the offense and defense so much. It helps keep things rolling."

The fourth set was close throughout, but the Griffins trailed for most of it and Exeter-Milligan was able to hang on for the 25-22 win, forcing the fifth an decisive set.

Hestermann said her team didn't panic after losing the fourth set.

"The biggest thing we talked about was the adjustments we had to make on our side of the net," Hestermann said. "We also talked about holding our serve and keeping our serve so we could control what was happening on our side of the net. We wanted to limit our unforced errors."

The pep talk helped as the Griffins rallied for the thrilling 15-13 win in the fifth set.

Heidemann had a total of 30 kills and five ace serves in the match. Vilda had 10 kills and seven ace serves. Berkelee Beekman had 11 kills while Myleigh Weers had six kills and five blocks. Keira Hennerberg had 52 set assists and four kills.

If Diller-Odell picks up a win in their first round match on Thursday, they would advance to the semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday against the winner of No. 1 seed Howells-Dodge (26-4) and No. 8 seed Stuart (22-10) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Griffins are making their eighth state tournament appearance since consolidating. They last appeared last season, but with Heidemann out due to an injury, they lost in their first round match to Maywood/Hayes Center.

Hestermann believes her team has the firepower to make some noise at the state tournament.

"We just have to take one game at a time," Hestermann said. "We have to look at the team in front of us, look at their tendencies while also focusing on our side of the net and limiting our errors and hopefully come out on top."

Other Sunland district final volleyball scores

Gothenburg def. Fairbury 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Bayard def. Freeman 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14