District final volleyball matches set for Saturday

This Saturday, five Sunland Area volleyball teams will try to stamp their tickets to the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Diller-Odell, Meridian and Norris will all host district final matches while Freeman and Fairbury will try to pick up wins on the road.

Diller-Odell (28-5) is the No. 5 seed in Class D2, so they will host No. 12 seed Exeter-Milligan (19-11) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Diller-Odell High School. The winner of the match will advance to state.

The Lady Griffins are currently on an 11-game winning streak. They haven't previously played Exeter-Milligan this season

Diller-Odell has qualified for state seven of the last eight years, including the last four.

Meridian (26-4) is the No. 5 seed in Class D1, so they will host No. 12 seed Elmwood-Murdock (18-14) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Meridian High School.

Meridian is currently on a four game winning streak. They have not previously played Elmwood-Murdock this season. The Lady Mustangs last qualified for state in 2017.

Norris (27-7) is the No. 3 seed in Class B and they will host No. 14 seed Hastings (14-17) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Norris High School.

Norris previously played Hastings on Oct. 13 and swept them 25-9, 25-5, 25-7. The Lady Titans are trying to qualify for state for the fifth consecutive year.

Freeman (21-8) is the No. 12 seed in Class C2 and they will play No. 5 seed Bayard (30-1). That game will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Cozad High School.

Freeman has not previously played Bayard this season. The Lady Falcons last qualified for state in 2018.

Fairbury (20-11) is the No. 13 seed in Class C1 and they will play No. 4 seed Gothenburg (30-3). That match will be played at Aurora High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Fairbury is on a six match winning streak. They have not previously played Gonthenburg this season.

The Lady Jeffs are trying to qualify for state volleyball for the first time since 2005.

The NSAA State Volleyball Tournament is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Saturday Nov. 5 in Lincoln.