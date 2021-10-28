District finals matches set for Saturday

The district final volleyball pairings were announced on Thursday and there will be three Sunland Area teams vying for a spot in the state tournament.

Diller-Odell, Fairbury and Norris will all play in a district finals on Saturday.

Diller-Odell (22-9), who are the two time defending State Champions, are the No. 6 seed in Class D2 and they will play No. 11 seed Bertrand (16-10) on Saturday.

Matches in Class D2 are played at a neutral site. Diller-Odell and Bertrand will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Sandy Creek High School with the winner advancing to state. The two teams have not previously played against each other this season.

Other matches in Class D2 include No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 Arthur County; No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis vs. No. 15 Sioux County; No. 3 seed Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 14 Lawrence-Nelson; No. 4 Stuart vs. No. 13 High Plains; No. 5 Wynot vs. No. 12 Wauneta-Palisade; No. 7 South Platte vs. No. 10 Exeter-Milligan; and No. 8 Anselmo-Merna vs. No. 9 Garden County.

Fairbury's sweep of Falls City in the subdistrict final on Tuesday has earned them a district final match. The Lady Jeffs (23-8) are the No. 13 seed in Class C1 and they will play No. 4 seed Columbus Lakeview (29-4)

That match will take place at Columbus Lakeview on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Fairbury and Lakeview have not previously played this season.

Other district final matches in Class C1 includes No. 1 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 16 Ord; No. 2 Grand Island CC vs. No. 15 Omaha Roncalli; No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran vs. No. 14 North Bend; No. 5 Syracuse vs. No. 12 Mitchell; No. 6 Chase County vs. No. 11 Pierce; No. 7 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 10 Broken Bow; and No. 8 Gothenburg vs. No. 9 St. Paul.

Norris, who is the defending Class B State runner-up, defeated Waverly in a subdistrict final on Wednesday, solidifying their spot as the No. 1 seed in Class B.

The Lady Titans (32-2) will host No. 16 seed Blair (11-15) at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Norris previously played Blair on Oct. 5 and swept them 25-9, 25-8, 25-11.

Other district final matches in Class B includes No. 2 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 15 Elkhorn; No. 3 Waverly vs. No. 14 Bennington; No. 4 York vs. No. 13 Alliance; No. 5 Elkhorn North vs. No. 12 Lexington; No. 6 Northwest vs. No. 11 Aurora; No. 7 Sidney vs. No. 10 Adams Central; and No. 8 Omaha Duchesne vs. No. 9 Seward.

The NSAA State Volleyball Championships will take place Nov. 3-6. The first two rounds will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena while the championships on Saturday will be played at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

