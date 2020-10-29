District finals matches set for Saturday

Beatrice will travel to Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday for a chance to qualify for the Class B State Volleyball Tournament.

The Lady O earned the No. 12 seed in Class B and they will play at fifth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood at noon on Saturday. The winner of the best-of-five match will advance to state.

Norris, who beat Beatrice in the subdistrict final on Wednesday, is the No. 2 seed in Class B and they will host 15th-seeded Omaha Duchesne at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A win would punch Norris' ticket to state.

Other Class B district finals matches include No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt vs. No. 16 seed Blair; No. 3 seed Waverly vs. No. 14 seed Elkhorn North; No. 4 seed Elkhorn vs. No. 13 seed Lexington; No. 6 seed York vs. No. 11 seed Hastings; No. 7 seed Aurora vs. No. 10 seed Gering and No. 8 seed Northwest vs. No. 9 seed Seward.

Diller-Odell is the No. 1 overall seed in Class D2 and they will play 16th-seeded Cody-Kilgore. District final matches in Class C and D are played at neutral sites. Diller-Odell will play Cody-Kilgore at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Neligh-Oakdale High School.

The Lady Griffins are the defending Class D1 State Champions, but dropped to D2 this season.