District finals matches set for Saturday

Beatrice will travel to Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday for a chance to qualify for the Class B State Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady O earned the No. 12 seed in Class B and they will play at fifth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood at noon on Saturday. The winner of the best-of-five match will advance to state.
Norris, who beat Beatrice in the subdistrict final on Wednesday, is the No. 2 seed in Class B and they will host 15th-seeded Omaha Duchesne at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A win would punch Norris' ticket to state.
Other Class B district finals matches include No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt vs. No. 16 seed Blair; No. 3 seed Waverly vs. No. 14 seed Elkhorn North; No. 4 seed Elkhorn vs. No. 13 seed Lexington; No. 6 seed York vs. No. 11 seed Hastings; No. 7 seed Aurora vs. No. 10 seed Gering and No. 8 seed Northwest vs. No. 9 seed Seward.
Diller-Odell is the No. 1 overall seed in Class D2 and they will play 16th-seeded Cody-Kilgore. District final matches in Class C and D are played at neutral sites. Diller-Odell will play Cody-Kilgore at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Neligh-Oakdale High School.
The Lady Griffins are the defending Class D1 State Champions, but dropped to D2 this season.
Other D2 district finals matches include No. 2 seed CWC vs. No. 15 seed Wauneta-Palisade; No. 3 seed Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 3 seed Sioux City; No. 4 seed Falls City Sacred Heart vs. No. 13 seed Franklin; No. 5 seed Humphrey St. Francis vs. No. 12 seed Twin Loup; No. 6 seed Bertrand vs. No. 11 seed Nebraska Christian; No. 7 seed Mullen vs. No. 10 seed Garden County and No. 8 seed Exeter-Milligan vs. No. 9 seed Wynot.
Freeman has earned the No. 16 seed in Class C2 and they will play top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Shelby-Rising City High School.
Other C2 district finals matches include No. 2 seed Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 15 seed Crofton; No. 3 seed Overton vs. No. 14 seed Gordon-Rushville; No. 4 seed Clarkson/Leigh vs. No. 13 seed BRLD; No. 5 seed Thayer Centra vs. No. 12 seed Centennial; No. 6 seed Howells-Dodge vs. No. 11 seed South Loup; No. 7 seed Superior vs. No. 10 seed Palmyra and No. 8 seed Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. No. 9 seed Fullerton.
The NSAA State Volleyball Championships are scheduled for Nov. 4, 5, 6 and 7 and all matches this year will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
