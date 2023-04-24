LINCOLN -- The Beatrice boys soccer team extended their winning streak to four games win a 5-0 win over Lincoln Northwest.

Ty Dittbrenner scored three goals to get a hat trick for the Orangemen.

The weather was a factor in the game as each team struggled to handle the wind. Beatrice coach Karen Dittbrenner said having tired legs from a game 24 hours prior was also a factor.

The game was tied 0-0 at half time, but Dittbrenner said the team talked about some adjustments that needed to be made during the break.

"Taking this to heart, they came out and scored two minutes into the second half," Dittbrenner said. "Seth Oltmans intercepted an errant pass and immediately found Ty Dittbrenner's feet. He played the ball around the defender and took a quick shot from just outside the 18 that went in the upper corner for the first goal of the game."

The second goal came when Ty Dittbrenner got the goalie to over commit in front of the goal and Deighton Norris sprinted from well behind Ty to receive a square pass and tap the ball home.

"This was an example of a kid working extremely hard to make sure he was in a place to get an opportunity to score," Dittbrenner said.

The third goal came from Andrew Creek working the ball upfield and finding Ty Dittbrenner on a through ball and Dittbrenner he was able to put it past the keeper.

The fourth goal came when Seth Oltmans sprinted into the defensive third, ran through a ball taking it from the defender, cut it to the outside and scored with an incredible shot over the keeper in the far post upper 90.

"This is another example of a player who has worked incredibly hard all season," Dittbrenner said. "He runs hard and plays physical and is a crucial element in our midfield success. For him to get this goal is so awesome."

The final goal came when Deighton Norris got fouled in the box by two defenders and the Orangemen were awarded with a penalty kick.

"Ty Dittbrenner slotted the ball home completing the hat trick," Dittbrenner said. "Deighton played physical all game and kept his head, so it was nice to see it pay off."

Dittbrenner said they are working a new player into the lineup after losing Michael Roschewski in the Elkhorn game.

"Getting someone in and clicking with everyone can take time, but both guys tasked with the job did well in both Thursday and Friday's games," Dittbrenner said. "We had several things go well in this game. We go home with no major injuries and considering the number of kids out with injuries, this is a double win."

Beatrice will be in action again on Monday when they open conference tournament play at Platteview.