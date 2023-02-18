Caden Eggleston and Morgan Maschmann came up just short of qualifying for the Saturday's state wrestling finals.

Eggleston, ranked No. 3 in the Class B 152-pouind division, lost to top-rated Quinn Bailey 3-2 in his semifinal match.

Maschmann lost her girls 115-pound semifinal match 10-5 to Raymond Central's Sophia Schultz.

Both Eggleston and Maschmann will still have an opportunity to earn as high as third place in Saturday's medal rounds.

Beatrice's Deegan Nelson and Fairbury's Makenna Schramm both had opportunities to qualify for Saturday's finals, but their matches weren't over by press time Friday night.

Beatrice had many more wrestlers competing in Friday's consolation rounds.

Gavin Vanover won his second round consolation match 6-4 in the 120-pound division.He then won his third round consolation match 9-3 to guarantee himself a medal on Saturday.

Tristan Reinke won his second round consolation match 7-3 in the 126-pound division before winning his third round match 9-3 to guarantee himself a medal.

In the 113-pound division, Cole Karlin won his first consolation match 7-0 and his second consolation match by a 9-0 major decision. He won his third round consolation match by pinfall to guarantee himself a medal.

In the 170-pound division, Merrick Garland won his first round consolation match 9-3, but lost a 12-6 decision in his second round consolation match, eliminating him.

Talon Belding won his second round consolation match by pinfall in the 106-pound division, but lost by pinfall in his second round match, eliminating him. Kruse Williamson lost his second round consolation match 4-0 in the 160-pound division, eliminating him.

Collin Mangnall lost his first round consolation match 4-1 in the 132-pound division, eliminating him from the tournament. Takeo Glynn lost his first round consolation match in the 285-pound division by pinfall, eliminating him.

Autumn Bartlett was eliminated after a pinfall loss in the 100-pound division of the girls tournament.

Norris had four wrestlers competing on Friday. Joao Croteau won his second round consolation match 9-3 in the 170-pound division. His third round match was not over by press time Friday night.

Norris' Cooper Bice won a 16-0 technical fall in his first round consolation match and then won a 4-0 decision in his second round consolation match. His third round match was not over by press time Friday night.

The Titans' Benjamin Schoenbeck lost a 21-8 major decision in his second round consolation match, eliminating him from the tournament. Eric Hall won his first round consolation match by pin in the 195-pound division, but lost his second round consolation match 5-2, eliminating him.