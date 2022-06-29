Exmark bats fall silent against Malcolm

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors couldn't muster any offense against Malcolm Tuesday night.

Beatrice fell to Malcolm 4-0 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Malcolm jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Two walks and two singles led to the runs. An error, two singles and a walk led to another run in the third inning, making it 3-0.

Malcolm would tack on one more insurance run in the sixth inning to win 4-0.

Beatrice had four hits in the game. Max Reis had two singles while Adam DeBoer and Noah Jobman had a single each.

Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched six innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out five and walking six. Reis pitch a scoreless seventh inning, giving up one hit and two walks.

The loss comes off a successful weekend in which Exmark was able to sweep Bellevue East in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Beatrice won the first game 6-1 in Bellevue.

They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Jaxson Blackburn led the game off with a a single and Reis followed that up with a double. Austin Burroughs' ground out allowed one run to sore and Adam DeBoer's RBI single made it 2-0.

Beatrice added a run in the sixth inning. Caleb Jobman led off with a double and eventually scored on Noah Jobman's RBI single to make it 3-0.

Beatrice then put together and two out rally in the seventh inning for three more runs. With two outs, Burroughs reached on an error and DeBoer singled. Caleb Jobman's two RBI double made it 5-0. Aidan Russell's RBI-triple made it 6-0.

Bellevue East managed one run in the bottom of the seventh, but a double play by the Exmark infielders would end the game, making the final score 6-1.

DeBoer was sharp on the mound, pitching seven innings and giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Caleb Jobman had two doubles while Russell had a triple, Reis had a double and a single, Blackburn had two singles, Burroughs had two singles, DeBoer had two singles and Noah Jobman had one single.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Parker Tegtmeier pitched a gem in a 1-0 win.

Tegtmeier pitched 6.2 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out 12 and walking three. Burroughs recorded the final out of the game -- a strikeout.

Beatrice's lone run came in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Reis was walked and went to second on an error by the pitcher. He scored on DeBoer's RBI single, which would be the only run of the game.

Exmark had seven hits in the game -- all singles. Blackburn had three singles while DeBoer, Josh Buhr, Noah Jobman and Trey Henning had a single each.

Beatrice is now 10-10 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they play at Omaha North. They will then be off until July 8-10 when they play in a Hastings/Kearney Tournament. Exmark's next home game will be Feb. 12 when they host Fairbury at 6:30 p.m.

