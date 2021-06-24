Exmark bats go silent in loss to Fremont

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors struggled to get clutch hits Wednesday in a loss to Fremont Wednesday at Christenson Field.
Beatrice lost the game 6-2. Fremont scored one run in the second inning, two runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning to build a 5-0 lead. Beatrice finally broke through with a run in the bottom of the fourth and got another in the sixth inning, but it wouldn't be enough.
A single, two walks and a fielder's choice led to Fremont's first run in the second inning.
In the third inning, a double, a single and an errant throw on a pick off attempt allowed Fremont to score two more runs to make it 3-0.
In the top fourth inning, a hit batsman, a walk and an RBI single made it 4-0. Another run scored on a passed ball to make it 5-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Beatrice would break through for a run. With one out, Cayden Eggert and Deegan Nelson both singled. Jace Starkey's RBI single with two outs made it 5-1.
That would be the end of the rally for Exmark, though, as they left a runner at third base.
A single and an error led to another run for Fremont in the top of the fifth, making it 6-1.
Beatrice got a lead off double from Will Reimer in the bottom of the fifth and had runners at first and third with one out, but would leave them stranded.
In the bottom of the sixth, Exmark would get another run. Deegan Nelson singled and advanced to second on a ground out. Starkey would come through again with an RBI single to make it 6-2.
Beatrice would get runners at first and second in the seventh inning, but would be unable to advance them.
Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Starkey and Nelson had two singles each while Reimer had a double. Adam DeBoer and Cayden Eggert had a single each.
Kai Mayfield pitched four innings, giving up six runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking four. Zane Hoffman pitched one scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one. Adam DeBoer pitched the final two innings, giving up no runs on one hit while strikin gout one and walking three.
The Beatrice defense committed four errors behind their pitchers.
The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are now 11-13 on the season and will be in action again this weekend in the Mount Michael Tournament. They ten travel to Gretna on Tuesday before hosting Falls City next Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Christenson Field.