Exmark bats go silent in loss to Fremont

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors struggled to get clutch hits Wednesday in a loss to Fremont Wednesday at Christenson Field.

Beatrice lost the game 6-2. Fremont scored one run in the second inning, two runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning to build a 5-0 lead. Beatrice finally broke through with a run in the bottom of the fourth and got another in the sixth inning, but it wouldn't be enough.

A single, two walks and a fielder's choice led to Fremont's first run in the second inning.

In the third inning, a double, a single and an errant throw on a pick off attempt allowed Fremont to score two more runs to make it 3-0.

In the top fourth inning, a hit batsman, a walk and an RBI single made it 4-0. Another run scored on a passed ball to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Beatrice would break through for a run. With one out, Cayden Eggert and Deegan Nelson both singled. Jace Starkey's RBI single with two outs made it 5-1.

That would be the end of the rally for Exmark, though, as they left a runner at third base.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A single and an error led to another run for Fremont in the top of the fifth, making it 6-1.