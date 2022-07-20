Exmark Seniors beat Wymore in regular season finale

WYMORE -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors wrapped up their regular season with a win over Wymore Tuesday night.

Beatrice won the game 10-1 in five innings. They will now turn their attention to the B1 Area Tournament beginning on Friday, which will be hosted by Beatrice at Christenson Field.

Exmark jumped out to a 1-0 lead over Wymore in the top of the first inning. Jaxson Blackburn led off with a single, but was forced out at second on Max Reis' ground out.

Reis then stole second and third before scoring on Noah Jobman's RBI single, making it 1-0.

Beatrice tacked on three more runs in the second inning. Josh Buhr and Trey Henning both walked before Colton Belding's three-run home run, making it 4-0.

Wymore would get one of those runs back in the bottom of the second. Paxton Mohr and Cadan Mckinney both walked and Connor Hroch was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.

Kale Maguire then walked to force in a run, but the next two Wymore hitters made outs, keeping the score at 4-1.

Beatrice scored one run in the top if the third. Austin Burroughs led off with a double and Adam DeBoer and Josh Buhr both walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Trey Henning would hit into a double play, but a run scored on the play, making it 5-1.

Beatrice added four more runs in the fourth inning. With one out, Blackburn and Reis both singled and Noah Jobman's RBI single brought in the first run. Burroughs' RBI single made it 7-1

After a walked to DeBoer loaded the bases, a passed ball allowed a run to score and Buhr's ground out allowed another run to score, making it 9-1.

Beatrice added one more run in the top of the fifth. Belding was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on Blackburn's RBI double, making it 10-1, which would be the final score.

Kai Mayfield pitched 3.2 innings for Beatrice, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out six and walking three. Aidan Russell pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out two.

Offensively, Burroughs and Blackburn had a double and a single each while Noah Jobman had two singles. Belding homered and Reis singled.

Chance Swearingen, Connor Hroch and Kale Maguire all combined to pitch for Wymore in the game.

Offensively, Wymore had four hits. Cooper Ebeling had a double and a single while Swearingen and Paxton Mohr had a single each.

Exmark finishes the season with a 14-17 record.

The official brackets for the B1 Area Tournament are yet to be released, but Beatrice is likely to open against Hickman at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice. Other teams competing in the tournament are Crete, Fairbury, Lincoln Christian and Sutton.

Wymore will be hosting the C4 Area Tournament. They are the No. 5 seed and will play top-seeded Chick-fil-A Friday night at 7 p.m. With a win, they would play at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of third-seeded Wilber and fourth-seeded Syracuse.

With a loss, Wymore would drop to an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of second-seeded Tecumseh and fifth-seeded Palmyra. The tournament is championship game(s) are scheduled for Tuesday.