Exmark Seniors down Lincoln Southeast

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors built a lead early against Lincoln Southeast and was able to hold on late for the win.
Beatrice won the game 6-3 Wednesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They scored five runs in the first inning and one run in the third inning to build a 6-1 lead. Lincoln Southeast scored two runs in the fifth to make it 6-3, but that's all the closer they'd get.
Zane Hoffman pitched five innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out eight and walking two. Will Reimer pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out three and walking one. Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched a scoreless seventh inning, giving up one hit while striking out two and walking none.
The three pitchers were able to work around four defensive errors made by Beatrice.
Lincoln Southeast struck first with a run in the top of the first, but Exmark bounced back with five runs in the bottom of the first.
Will Reimer and Jaxson Blackburn got the rally started with back-to-back singles and Reimer would score on Max Reis' RBI single.
Adam DeBoer then walked to load the bases and Caleb Jobman's two-RBI double down the right field line made it 3-1. Qwin Zabokrtsky's sacrifice fly scored another run and Connor Hamilton's RBI single made it 5-1 after one inning.
Beatrice tacked on another run in the third inning. Zabokrtsky led off with a walk and stole second base. He scored when Cayden Eggert reached on an error to make it 6-1.
Southeast scored two runs in the fifth to make it 6-3. Beatrice would leave the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth. Southeast would get the tying run to the plate with two outs in the seventh inning, but Zabokrtsky would get a strikeout to end the game.
Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Max Reis had two singles, an RBI and a run scored while Jaxson Blackburn had two singles and a run scored. Caleb Jobman had a double, two RBI's and a run scored. Will Reimer, Adam DeBoer, Connor Hamilton and Dylan Roeder all had a single each.
The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are now 9-5 on the season and will be in action again this weekend when they compete in the Mike Peterson Tournament in Lincoln.
They will play at Sherman Field on Friday against Union Bank at 10 a.m. and Creighton Prep at 12:30 p.m. They will play at Densmore Field on Saturday against North Platte at 3 p.m. and Judds Brothers at 5:30 p.m.