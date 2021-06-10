Exmark Seniors down Lincoln Southeast

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors built a lead early against Lincoln Southeast and was able to hold on late for the win.

Beatrice won the game 6-3 Wednesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They scored five runs in the first inning and one run in the third inning to build a 6-1 lead. Lincoln Southeast scored two runs in the fifth to make it 6-3, but that's all the closer they'd get.

Zane Hoffman pitched five innings for Beatrice, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out eight and walking two. Will Reimer pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out three and walking one. Qwin Zabokrtsky pitched a scoreless seventh inning, giving up one hit while striking out two and walking none.

The three pitchers were able to work around four defensive errors made by Beatrice.

Lincoln Southeast struck first with a run in the top of the first, but Exmark bounced back with five runs in the bottom of the first.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Will Reimer and Jaxson Blackburn got the rally started with back-to-back singles and Reimer would score on Max Reis' RBI single.