Strong pitching and defense lifted the Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors to a win over Lincoln Anderson Ford on Tuesday.

Exmark defeated Anderson Ford 9-1 in five innings at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Wyatt McGinty pitched all five innings for Beatrice, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out four and walking four. The Beatrice defense didn't commit any errors behind McGinty.

Beatrice jumped out front early with three runs in the bottom of the first. Jaxson Blackburn got the inning started with a lead off single and Collin Mangnall walked.

Max Reis then singled and Blackburn was able to score on an error on the play, making it 1-0. On a double steal, Reis got caught in a rundown, which allowed Mangnall to score, making it 2-0.

Beatrice wasn't done yet in the inning. Trey Henning re-ignited the rally with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Gage Wolter then reached on an error, which allowed Henning to score, making it 3-0 after one inning.

Anderson Ford got one of those runs back in the top of the second. A walk, two singles and a fielder's choice led to the run, making it 3-1.

Beatrice scored three more runs in the bottom of the second. Ty Weichel led off the inning with a single and after an out was recorded, Mangnall singled to put runners at first and second.

Reis' RBI single brought in the first run of the inning. A ground out by Connor Hamilton allowed another run to score, making it 5-1. Reis then stole third and scored on an error, extending the Beatrice lead to 6-1.

Beatrice tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Mangnall led off with a single. The next two batters were retired, but singles by Henning and Wolter and an error by Anderson Ford allowed two runs to score, making it 8-1.

Exmark put the game away in the fifth inning. Ty Weichel led off the inning with a single, moved to second on Blackburn's sacrifice and then scored on Mangnall's RBI single, making it 9-1 and enforcing the run-rule.

Beatrice had 12 hits in the game -- all singles. Mangnall had three singles, Reis, Henning and Weichel had two singles each and Blackburn, Wolter and McGinty had one single each.

Anderson Ford's defense helped Beatrice's offensive cause with six defensive errors in the game. Beatrice also benefited from five walks.

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors are now 9-7 on the season.